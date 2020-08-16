Video Of Stunning Leaf Insects Breaks Internet; Netizens Say 'nature Is Wonderful'

An astonishing video featuring leaf insects that can camouflage on the host plants with the colourful, leaf-like appearance has gone viral. Uploaded by Indian Forest Service official Susanta Nanda, the leaf-like insects have fascinated people all over social media. These include some of the most surprisingly camouflaged leaf mimesis in the entire animal kingdom, suggest reports. Nanda remarks that these insects camouflage themselves so accurately that the predator often fails to distinguish between them and real leaves.

The 14 seconds video shows a hand holding four different leaf insects. Two of them are green in colour, while the other two are orange and yellow. These leaf insects can seamlessly blend with surroundings with their leaf-like body structure in order to nibble their favourite plant or fruit they settle on. One insect is seen falling down from the hand and it looks exactly similar to a green leaf. However, it is when it comes back to the hand and it starts moving then you realise it is an insect.

Uploaded on August 16, the video has managed to gather close to 9.5K views. The video has also invited 1K likes and 197 Retweets and comments. There are tweeples who are posting images of their encounter with the leaf insects. Few people are also Retweeting the video with their own caption.

'Nature is beautiful'

Few days back another such video featuring Orchid Mantis went viral. In the video, one can see an insect sitting on top of a plant. As the insect resembles the flower Orchid, netizens were amazed to see the ‘walking orchids’. The 10-second long clip shows the insect moving on a leaf. While sharing the clip on Twitter, IFS official Susanta Nanda informed that the insects are mostly seen in Western Ghats of India.

