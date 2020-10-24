France: World's Biggest Insect Farm To Come Up Soon; Aims To Meet Global Food Demands

A French startup company called ‘Ynsect’ is delving more into the concept of “Insect Farming” to meet global food demands. According to the reports by earthbound, Ynsect runs a robotic, AI-powered insect farm that produces food for animals and fish. The company has raised an amount of $372 million for its expansion. As per the reports, it is the highest amount ever raised by an agritech firm that is not in America.

Biggest insect farm to be set up

The company uses agricultural waste as a ‘feedstock’ and by doing that it raises mealworms, making it the world’s largest insect factory. The company transforms insects into ‘premium, high value ingredients’ for organic animal feed and also for being used as fertilisers. The new factory will be considered as ‘the world’s largest vertical farm’. Also, it will be the first to be carbon negative.

Ÿnsect took to its Youtube channel and shared a video describing the process. The company aims at increasing the food production more than 70 per cent by the year 2050. According to the reports by Earthbound, the company will be hiring 500 people and will be producing 100,000 tonnes of insect products every year. There are a total of 30 patents to develop the vertical farms in the factory. In the video, huge robots can be seen contributing in the process. As per the video, the robots are said to be ‘automated’. The company has managed to create an ‘optimal environment’ for insect production. As of now, the company is not making any products for human consumption.

