Fried Eggs With Fanta: This Unique Dish Caught Netizens' Attention As They React 'why?'

Eggs are one of the most versatile forms of quick, body-building food. They can be enjoyed in numerous creative ways. From a sunny side up to a fluffy omelet with lots of veggies, every person has their own favorite versions of it. While eggs come in many forms, this viral video shows a unique way to prepare them. The orange-flavored drink Fanta is included in the recipe, as mentioned in the title.

Twitter user Eesha posted the video of India Eat Mania on its micro-blogging platform, which carries the company's logo. In the video, chefs prepare a dish that is a combination of different types of eggs preparations along with a generous helping of beverage in Surat, Gujarat.

“Mom come pick me they're frying Fanta with eggs,” wrote the Twitter user in the caption shared alongside the video.

Mom come pick me they're frying Fanta with eggs.

Netizens React to the video

Over 2,000 likes and comments have been left on the video since it was posted on August 4. When the clip was shown, several people expressed their disapproval, asking why someone would mix an iced beverage with an egg dish. “Why! Kyu! Kahe!” commented a user. “We should try this on our enemy first,” wrote a second person. “Unsee! Unsee! Unsee! When there is so much to eat, why? Just why?” expressed the third user.

Another user referred to the dish as 'non-sense.' They wrote, "So basically they put a carbonated drink to have the Carbon dioxide evaporate eventually leaving behind sugary water with flavour in it and giving the omelette a bubbly nature (exactly what baking soda does). Why do people pay Rs. 250 for such nonsense?" This is not the first time that something like this has attracted netizens' attention as several other weird dishes have made their way to becoming viral. However, this specifically has garnered views for its potential to amaze the internet.

So basically they put a carbonated drink to have the Carbon dioxide evaporate eventually leaving behind sugary water with flavour in it and giving the omelette a bubbly nature (exactly what baking soda does). Why do people pay Rs. 250 for such nonsense?



Why do people pay Rs. 250 for such nonsense? — Ankit (@ankitdevelops) August 4, 2021

The fanta omlette scientist wants your location 😂😂 — Nikhil Shakya (@niksha047) August 5, 2021

