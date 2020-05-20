From A Cruise To 'ghost Ship': Eerie Journey Of Cannibal Rat-infested MV Lyubov Orlova

MV Lyubov Orlova was made for a glittering journey around the world, instead, it turned into a 'rat-infested ghost ship' which haunted people throughout decades. Built-in 1976, the MV Lyubov Orlova was reportedly an ice-strengthened cruise liner, so it could be used for Antarctic cruises. However, problems started in 2006 after it reportedly ran aground during a voyage in Antarctica and had to be towed back.

Just, four years later, in 2010, the ship was seized by St John’s in New Foundland, Canada due to unpaid debts as much as £200,000. For two year, the giant vessel was kept rotting at the Canadian dock until it was finally taken out of service and bought for its parts to be sold. Amidst its journey from Canada to the Dominican Republic, the ailing ship into a floating Derelict. It was then that a tug boat, Charlene Hunt was sent to rescue the Russian ship. However, just a day in the journey and the line connecting the two snapped. Amidst the heavy storm, the crew at the tugboat tried their best to reconnect them but it continued to drift apart.

Read: Cruise Ship In Philippine Waters To Return Crew

Read: Cruise Ship Linked To Australia Infections Sails Into Manila

Later, Atlantic Hawk, an offshore supply ship, owned by Canada Transport managed to gain control of the ship, which was now posing threat to offshore oil and gas drilling. The Canadian ship towed it away, however, once it was in international waters, the ship was cut free, as it remained the responsibility of its owners. The hip now floating aimlessly into waters, got new guests- vicious cannibal rats.

Multiple sightings of the ghost ship

In 2014, there were rumours that the ‘Ghost ship’ was slowing making its way towards Britain. In 2016, Scottish residents reported of a sighting of a ship matching the description of the 300ft vessel. There have been many ‘sightings’ of the ghost ship. Back in 2013, the MV Lyubov Orlova was spotted 1,300 nautical miles off the coast of Ireland and then again later in the year. In 2017, the wreck was beached in the California coast. In March 2017, signals from the ship were recorded at 700 miles off the coast of Kerry, Washingon. There have been no reported sightings of the MV Lyubov Orlova for several years, with experts believing that the ship and its gruesome crew of cannibal rates now lie at the bottom of the ocean.

Read: Stuck On Cruise Ships During Pandemic, Crews Beg To Go Home

Read: Germs May Have Spread On Cruise Ships At Buffet, NHK Experiment Shows

(Image credits: Lilpop,Rau&Loewenstein)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.