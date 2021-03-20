From Noah Cyrus' Grammy Outfit To St Patrick's Day, Top Viral Memes Of The Week

There have been a bunch of viral memes creating a buzz all over the internet and netizens have been enjoying it to the fullest. A bunch of memes namely The Falcon and the Winter Soldier memes, Zack Snyder's Justice League memes, St Patrick’s day memes, Noah Cyrus’ Grammy outfit memes, World sleep day meme, and many other such memes. Check out the list of top viral memes of the week.

Top viral memes of the week

St Patrick’s Day memes

St Patrick’s Day memes surfaced on the internet on March 17 when the day is actually celebrated. It is a cultural celebration held in Ireland. St Patrick’s Day memes became viral in no time depicting some humorous and quirky comparisons on how it is celebrated in Ireland and other states.

In the spirit of St. Patricks Day we share a mom drinking meme! #momlifehttps://t.co/YTbKnQkcBy pic.twitter.com/uoSVDswT5g — The Mommy Guide (@The_MommyGuide) March 17, 2016

Happy St. Patricks Day! Comment below with your favorite #StPatricksDay meme or GIF! pic.twitter.com/T5neGH2KFe — Camp Stewart (@campstewart) March 17, 2017

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier memes

As The Falcon and the Winter Soldier show recently released, funny memes about its latest episodes have been trending on the internet. Sebastian Stan’s character, Bucky, has been one of the hot topics for the memers who have been creating some of the funniest and relatable The Falcon and the Winter Soldier memes. Check out some of the memes that went viral in no time.

THE WAY BUCKY SMILED IS SENDING ME RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/Qu2fYiuC34 — joni ‎âœµã€‡° (@spideysbrie) March 19, 2021

Prince Phillip at 99 Bucky at 106#FalconAndTheWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/yGj97APPMY — ð“˜ris âœª bucky & loki stan à¥ª (@laufeybarnes_) March 19, 2021

“You’re alone, you are 100 years old you have no history, no family- “ Bucky’s therapist ain’t putting up with his bs ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜­ #FalconAndWinterSoldier #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/dBnkrWGQpb — peep (@TheGeekyPeep) March 19, 2021

Bucky smiling through the pain. I want him to be happy. Call Sam, Bucky#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/nmhjvlnE0O — Sir Cat (@MRAlleyCat) March 19, 2021

World Sleep Day memes

On the occasion of World Sleep Day, people have been sharing tons of memes on this day that is celebrated every year in March. This day became meme material for the netizens who wished everyone a happy world sleep day with a bunch of some of the most hilarious memes. Take a look.

When it is #WorldSleepDay but your eye opens at 5:00Am pic.twitter.com/jpEGett1Rb — ð–˜ð–žð–Šð–‰ ð–˜ð–šð–ð–†ð–Žð–‘ (@Lambda__Velorum) March 19, 2021

ON #WorldSleepDay medicos be like



You guys have 8 hrs sleep ? pic.twitter.com/1fK3A2Fuyw — Medico ™ (@itsmedico) March 13, 2020

Roses are red

We love sleep memes

Shia LaBeouf says

Don't let your dreams be dreams#MakeAQuoteRhyme #WorldSleepDay pic.twitter.com/VPfN76juzt — pzizz (@pzizz) March 17, 2018







Zack Snyder's Justice League memes

Zack Snyder's Justice League memes went viral on the internet right when netizens began comparing the Snyder cut movie with the 2017 Justice League movie. Netizens soon began joking about the film and took a dig at the former director John Wheadon.

Rest of the Justice League: *flies towards danger*



Bruce in the Batmobile: pic.twitter.com/7DfS8goZiz — Jay Jay the Realistate Agent #KnicksTape (20-21) (@thepericopapi) March 18, 2021

Martian man hunter standing by watching Batman, cyborg, flash, aquaman and wonder woman get their asses kicked by Steppenwolf#SnyderCut pic.twitter.com/5dMChQMW5b — RAD (@radvstheworld) March 19, 2021

Barry looking at Diana Barry looking at Iris



in #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague #SnyderCut pic.twitter.com/ldJB1CP5fp — Kae Unsane | #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague (@Unsane16) March 19, 2021

Barry Allen simply saying "oh my goodness" when he sees Wonder Woman for the first time is the most relatable moment in the #SnyderCut #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague pic.twitter.com/L3ZUbet6lS — Post Cred Pod (@PostCredPod) March 19, 2021





Dhoni’s Monk of Cricket memes

Dhoni’s bald look recently became meme material for the netizens who not only praised the cricketer through their memes but also paid a tribute to him. They addressed him as the monk of cricket and mentioned how he absorbed all the pressure just like a monk.

Monk of cricket



Because,

Dhoni absorbs pressure like a monk. When a monk is resolved to commit to a responsibility, no amount of external factors can affect them, tempt them. pic.twitter.com/RDy4eQaKb7 — jenish savaj (@JenishSavaj) March 14, 2021

After watching Yuvi's 22 ball half century at the age of 39.



Dhoni:#YuvrajSingh#INDLvsSAL pic.twitter.com/TLsqoB3Ybf — Praveen Singh (@Praveen93718143) March 13, 2021

OMG

MS Dhoni in a new incarnation again In a new advertisement of Star Sports, Mahi Bhai will be seen as a monk. â¤ï¸

#MSDhoni #StarSports pic.twitter.com/AswHCwuXZR — Deepak Kolay (MSDian ðŸ’›) (@msdian_deepak7) March 14, 2021

Noah Cyrus’ Grammy 2021 outfit

Singer and writer Noah Cyrus’ outfit grabbed the attention of netizens when she appeared at the Grammy awards 2021. She wore an off-white coloured puffy attire that looked pretty similar to popcorn and cauliflower and in no time, the memers began creating memes on her. Check out some of the hilarious ones that cracked up the netizens.

noah cyrus dressed like a cauliflower pic.twitter.com/MEJu2vUPq4 — breðŸ’›ðŸ’› (@brelovestay13) March 14, 2021

noah cyrus i love you byt why do you look like 8 year old fem me piling on bedsheets like its a dress — kos â€ has a nella bias (@jingle_tingle_) March 15, 2021

noah cyrus’s dress was the reason for the toilet paper shortage pic.twitter.com/JoRL7Ms3Ei — karrigan willoughby (@karr2igan) March 15, 2021