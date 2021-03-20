Last Updated:

From Noah Cyrus' Grammy Outfit To St Patrick's Day, Top Viral Memes Of The Week

The entire week was full of hilarious and viral memes trending all over the internet cracking up the netizens. Take a look at the top viral memes of the week.

Written By
Nehal Gautam
viral memes

There have been a bunch of viral memes creating a buzz all over the internet and netizens have been enjoying it to the fullest. A bunch of memes namely The Falcon and the Winter Soldier memes, Zack Snyder's Justice League memes, St Patrick’s day memes, Noah Cyrus’ Grammy outfit memes, World sleep day meme, and many other such memes. Check out the list of top viral memes of the week. 

Top viral memes of the week

St Patrick’s Day memes

St Patrick’s Day memes surfaced on the internet on March 17 when the day is actually celebrated. It is a cultural celebration held in Ireland. St Patrick’s Day memes became viral in no time depicting some humorous and quirky comparisons on how it is celebrated in Ireland and other states. 

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier memes

As The Falcon and the Winter Soldier show recently released, funny memes about its latest episodes have been trending on the internet. Sebastian Stan’s character, Bucky, has been one of the hot topics for the memers who have been creating some of the funniest and relatable The Falcon and the Winter Soldier memes. Check out some of the memes that went viral in no time. 

 

World Sleep Day memes

On the occasion of World Sleep Day, people have been sharing tons of memes on this day that is celebrated every year in March. This day became meme material for the netizens who wished everyone a happy world sleep day with a bunch of some of the most hilarious memes. Take a look.




Zack Snyder's Justice League memes

Zack Snyder's Justice League memes went viral on the internet right when netizens began comparing the Snyder cut movie with the 2017 Justice League movie. Netizens soon began joking about the film and took a dig at the former director John Wheadon. 


 

Dhoni’s Monk of Cricket memes

Dhoni’s bald look recently became meme material for the netizens who not only praised the cricketer through their memes but also paid a tribute to him. They addressed him as the monk of cricket and mentioned how he absorbed all the pressure just like a monk. 

 

Noah Cyrus’ Grammy 2021 outfit

Singer and writer Noah Cyrus’ outfit grabbed the attention of netizens when she appeared at the Grammy awards 2021. She wore an off-white coloured puffy attire that looked pretty similar to popcorn and cauliflower and in no time, the memers began creating memes on her. Check out some of the hilarious ones that cracked up the netizens. 

 

 

 

First Published:
