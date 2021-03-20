From Noah Cyrus' Grammy Outfit To St Patrick's Day, Top Viral Memes Of The Week

Quick links:
There have been a bunch of viral memes creating a buzz all over the internet and netizens have been enjoying it to the fullest. A bunch of memes namely The Falcon and the Winter Soldier memes, Zack Snyder's Justice League memes, St Patrick’s day memes, Noah Cyrus’ Grammy outfit memes, World sleep day meme, and many other such memes. Check out the list of top viral memes of the week.
St Patrick’s Day memes surfaced on the internet on March 17 when the day is actually celebrated. It is a cultural celebration held in Ireland. St Patrick’s Day memes became viral in no time depicting some humorous and quirky comparisons on how it is celebrated in Ireland and other states.
St. Patricks Day... https://t.co/7clOQkwQPt #meme #slang pic.twitter.com/FLxtjID4GqDecember 18, 2016
The obligatory St Patricks Day meme #StPatricksDay pic.twitter.com/b4nHur7oWfMarch 17, 2015
In the spirit of St. Patricks Day we share a mom drinking meme! #momlifehttps://t.co/YTbKnQkcBy pic.twitter.com/uoSVDswT5g— The Mommy Guide (@The_MommyGuide) March 17, 2016
Happy St. Patricks Day! Comment below with your favorite #StPatricksDay meme or GIF! pic.twitter.com/T5neGH2KFe— Camp Stewart (@campstewart) March 17, 2017
As The Falcon and the Winter Soldier show recently released, funny memes about its latest episodes have been trending on the internet. Sebastian Stan’s character, Bucky, has been one of the hot topics for the memers who have been creating some of the funniest and relatable The Falcon and the Winter Soldier memes. Check out some of the memes that went viral in no time.
#FalconAndWinterSoldier SPOILERS— joni âœµã€‡° (@spideysbrie) March 19, 2021
THE WAY BUCKY SMILED IS SENDING ME RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/Qu2fYiuC34
Prince Phillip at 99 Bucky at 106#FalconAndTheWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/yGj97APPMY— ð“˜ris âœª bucky & loki stan à¥ª (@laufeybarnes_) March 19, 2021
The Falcon and The Winter Soldier spoilers— peep (@TheGeekyPeep) March 19, 2021
Bucky smiling through the pain. I want him to be happy. Call Sam, Bucky#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/nmhjvlnE0O— Sir Cat (@MRAlleyCat) March 19, 2021
On the occasion of World Sleep Day, people have been sharing tons of memes on this day that is celebrated every year in March. This day became meme material for the netizens who wished everyone a happy world sleep day with a bunch of some of the most hilarious memes. Take a look.
When it is #WorldSleepDay but your eye opens at 5:00Am pic.twitter.com/jpEGett1Rb— ð–˜ð–žð–Šð–‰ ð–˜ð–šð–ð–†ð–Žð–‘ (@Lambda__Velorum) March 19, 2021
ON #WorldSleepDay medicos be like— Medico ™ (@itsmedico) March 13, 2020
You guys have 8 hrs sleep ? pic.twitter.com/1fK3A2Fuyw
It's World Sleep Day! ðŸ˜´ ðŸ˜´ ðŸ˜´ This #meme says it all. #WorldSleepDay #LMAO #Friyay #FridayMood pic.twitter.com/YmTAdxobJl— Kiiah Gift Registry (@KiiahRegistry) March 15, 2019
Roses are red— pzizz (@pzizz) March 17, 2018
We love sleep memes
Shia LaBeouf says
Don't let your dreams be dreams#MakeAQuoteRhyme #WorldSleepDay pic.twitter.com/VPfN76juzt
Zack Snyder's Justice League memes went viral on the internet right when netizens began comparing the Snyder cut movie with the 2017 Justice League movie. Netizens soon began joking about the film and took a dig at the former director John Wheadon.
Rest of the Justice League: *flies towards danger*— Jay Jay the Realistate Agent #KnicksTape (20-21) (@thepericopapi) March 18, 2021
Bruce in the Batmobile: pic.twitter.com/7DfS8goZiz
Martian man hunter standing by watching Batman, cyborg, flash, aquaman and wonder woman get their asses kicked by Steppenwolf#SnyderCut pic.twitter.com/5dMChQMW5b— RAD (@radvstheworld) March 19, 2021
Barry looking at Diana Barry looking at Iris— Kae Unsane | #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague (@Unsane16) March 19, 2021
in #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague #SnyderCut pic.twitter.com/ldJB1CP5fp
Barry Allen simply saying "oh my goodness" when he sees Wonder Woman for the first time is the most relatable moment in the #SnyderCut #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague pic.twitter.com/L3ZUbet6lS— Post Cred Pod (@PostCredPod) March 19, 2021
Dhoni’s bald look recently became meme material for the netizens who not only praised the cricketer through their memes but also paid a tribute to him. They addressed him as the monk of cricket and mentioned how he absorbed all the pressure just like a monk.
Monk of cricket— jenish savaj (@JenishSavaj) March 14, 2021
Because,
Dhoni absorbs pressure like a monk. When a monk is resolved to commit to a responsibility, no amount of external factors can affect them, tempt them. pic.twitter.com/RDy4eQaKb7
The monk who played cricket for India ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³#MahendraSinghDhoni #MSDhoni #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/3B5ImFNf0z— Clyde Crasto - à¤•à¥à¤²à¤¾à¤ˆà¤¡ à¤•à¥à¤°à¤¾à¤¸à¥à¤Ÿà¥‹ (@Clyde_Crasto) March 14, 2021
After watching Yuvi's 22 ball half century at the age of 39.— Praveen Singh (@Praveen93718143) March 13, 2021
Dhoni:#YuvrajSingh#INDLvsSAL pic.twitter.com/TLsqoB3Ybf
OMG— Deepak Kolay (MSDian ðŸ’›) (@msdian_deepak7) March 14, 2021
MS Dhoni in a new incarnation again In a new advertisement of Star Sports, Mahi Bhai will be seen as a monk. â¤ï¸
#MSDhoni #StarSports pic.twitter.com/AswHCwuXZR
Singer and writer Noah Cyrus’ outfit grabbed the attention of netizens when she appeared at the Grammy awards 2021. She wore an off-white coloured puffy attire that looked pretty similar to popcorn and cauliflower and in no time, the memers began creating memes on her. Check out some of the hilarious ones that cracked up the netizens.
noah cyrus dressed like a cauliflower pic.twitter.com/MEJu2vUPq4— breðŸ’›ðŸ’› (@brelovestay13) March 14, 2021
noah cyrus i love you byt why do you look like 8 year old fem me piling on bedsheets like its a dress— kos â€ has a nella bias (@jingle_tingle_) March 15, 2021
noah cyrus’s dress was the reason for the toilet paper shortage pic.twitter.com/JoRL7Ms3Ei— karrigan willoughby (@karr2igan) March 15, 2021
Noah Cyrus's dress was cute but why did she attach a bed sheet to it?ðŸ˜ pic.twitter.com/twpy5qfF4t— Diana (@WeHateDiana) March 15, 2021
