From RCB Vs MI To Board Exams 2021, Here Are This Week's Top Memes

As summer has officially made its presence felt with rising temperatures all over India, our country also saw the highest number of covid-19 cases which led to mini-lockdowns and curfews too. In other news, the IPL season has landed upon us and we cannot wait for an entertaining 2 months and a great summer! You most certainly like neither the lockdown nor the idea of having to study from home, but one can't deny how meme-makers find humour in everything! Let us take a look at all the trending memes this week!

MI vs RCB

As RCB locked horns with IPL legends, Mumbai Indians and won the toss and the game, there were sure to be memes, especially noting that RCB has yet to lift their first IPL trophy since 2008 even though they boast of Virat Kohli, ABD, and Yuzi Chahal! It is also important to note that MI has lost their first match for 9 years straight!

Mumbai Indians losing the first match of the season #RCBvsMI pic.twitter.com/jjw5ldwjqr — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 9, 2021

Le Mi fans watching Mumbai losing its first match #RcbvsMi pic.twitter.com/twvuo2M6wq — Aniket suriðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@AniketSuri1) April 9, 2021

Whenever RCB Is In Difficult Situation..



AB de Villiers Be Like - #RCBvsMI pic.twitter.com/uri2QWNWkn — Jethalal (@Jethiya_lal) April 9, 2021

#RCBvsMI

Harshal Patel Harshal patel

In first over In last 3 over pic.twitter.com/UB87uKm4Kn — SAHIL (@Nikal_Bsdk03) April 9, 2021

#RCBvsMI

AB De Villiers being the saviour again!



ABD to Mumbai Indians : pic.twitter.com/eVnU2DXGbw — Muskurahat (@__Muskurahat__) April 9, 2021

Corona Curfew

As all states' Chief Ministers recently had a meeting about the rising covid cases in India and discussed an action plan to curb it, PM Modi suggested the night curfews be called, "Corona Curfews" and these have been implemented in many parts of the country. And as usual, this has inspired many memes.

#CoronaCurfew

According to government Corona Virus

Din main Raat main pic.twitter.com/xvKf9q1nuN — Chinta.Mukt (@Chintamukt_) April 10, 2021

#CoronaCurfew



Corona after Corona after

Seeing election election is

rally over pic.twitter.com/oaY6tTbSZK — bakLoL Baby Penguin (@nikallovedayy) April 9, 2021

#CoronaCurfew

This is how , the government is protecting us from the corona virus by imposing night curfew on us. pic.twitter.com/BEVEObDy8f — ðŸ‘·ðšƒðš‘ðšŽ ðš–ðš’ðšœðšðš›ðš’ ðš–ðšŠðš—ðŸ‘·ðŸ‘‰ðŸ—ï¸ (@Er_jaSsHbharti) April 9, 2021

Prince Philip memes

The Duke of Edinburgh, the longest royal consort and the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip passed away on April 9th, 2021 at the age of 99. We know that the Queen and her husband have been the topic of many memes due to their age and often, the Queen's fashion choices. Although death should be a sensitive topic, Twitterati has been going crazy about Prince Philip's memes.

I DON'T EVEN KNOW WHY I GOT THIS PRINCE PHILIP MEME pic.twitter.com/PxNeq0sGUl — rawr ðŸ¦– // filo moots pls lmao (@lives4gothkasa) April 9, 2021

Reading that Realising the

Prince Philip has Potential of

Died memes to come

from this pic.twitter.com/ho0x9ksAcE — ð™Ž ð™€ ð™€ ð˜¼ ð™ˆ ð™ ð™‡ .™ï¸ ð“† (@seeamul) April 9, 2021

dropping the prince philip memes in respect ðŸ˜© rip bestie pic.twitter.com/7nXa0DEh2P — calamity. (@StupidCommie) April 9, 2021

Rest In Peace Prince Philip, all the memes finally took him out pic.twitter.com/y8lJ2nX3QD — ð‘·ð’ð’‚ð’”ð’•ð’Šð’„ ð‘«ð’ð’ð’ âœ¨ (@PLASTICDOLLLL) April 9, 2021

This is how u lot are gonna walk to court when u get charged with treason for all these Prince Philip memes pic.twitter.com/WJtmWy60Hr — HðŸ¤½ðŸ½‍â™‚ï¸ (@hznnnn__) April 9, 2021

Modiji's Pariksha Pe Charcha inspires memes

Pariksha Pe Charcha had its fourth edition recently where PM Modi interacted with students and teachers to answers questions like how one can beat the stress of exams. Modiji suggested that students look at exams not as a point of fear but as a way to better themselves.

Modi ji answering difficult question first..

Dosti bane rahe! #ParikshaPeCharcha2021 pic.twitter.com/pWCDSsDLGU — Sensible Articles (@SensibleArticl1) April 8, 2021

Attempt difficult questions first. And if you don't know the answer, write "dosti bani rahe" and leave the exam hall. #ParikshaPeCharcha — PuNsTeR™ (@Pun_Starr) April 8, 2021

#CancelBoardExams2021 trends on Twitter

Twitter saw students from all over India write to PM Modi, requesting to cancel the upcoming board exams for class 10th and 12th that are to take place at the end of April amid the dangerous second wave that is at its peak in India. the pandemic has been affecting celebrities and normal people alike and the daily cases have been rising every day.

Education Minister promotes 1 to 8 class.

Meanwhile 9 to 12 class students rn : #cancelboardexams2021 pic.twitter.com/IecmxoUbp0 — high without anything (@high_with_memes) April 6, 2021

#cancelboardexams2021 Haha this is best one

All student to education minister right now: (Retweet) pic.twitter.com/WIYVru2mYT — high without anything (@high_with_memes) April 6, 2021

CSK vs DC on April 10th

Dhoni fans are ecstatic to see the skipper in action after they last saw him in the 2020 edition of IPL, just after he retired from international cricket. CSK's poor performance in the last edition was a talking point and their match today has already put fans in a frenzy and of course, meme creators have done what they do best; created memes in anticipation!

Me singing Jana Gana Mana in the morning assembly

That one irritating bee. ðŸ#CSKvsDC pic.twitter.com/T5kZR5hnfV — Masaledaar Memes (@masaledaar_meme) October 17, 2020

Rahul Dravid: Indiranagar Ka Gunda

The Wall, Rahul Dravid who was also known as Mr. Dependable in the Indian cricket team is currently the Under-19 coach for India and has shaped players like Prithvi Shaw and more! Recently he appeared in a Cred ad that has gotten fans in splits. The ad talks about a hypothetical situation where Rahul Dravid has anger issues and we see Rahul Dravid act angry and call himself the "Indiranagar ka gunda." The memes have been equally hilarious!

I have friends and then I have dangerous friends from Indiranagar. #IndiranagarKaGunda ðŸ˜‰ pic.twitter.com/7Q9ky0CYaw — Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (@GurpreetGK) April 9, 2021

#IndiraNagarkaGunda

Sachin was playing at 194 at Multan'2004 when #RahulDravid (stand in captain) declared the innings.



Sachin Tendulkar : pic.twitter.com/xzJc7dkgi4 — Rishhaye (@rishi_pania) April 9, 2021

Man !! this guy has different level of fan base. One ad and whole internet has gone crazy. Great to see his angry side. #IndiraNagarkaGunda #Indiranagar #RahulDravid pic.twitter.com/h2Poe7gmg5 — Dhruv Choudhary (@dhruvch49720181) April 9, 2021

Don't worry guys, we saw the gunda outside our Indiranagar store and brought him in for a pizza to calm him down. ðŸ˜… #IndiraNagarkaGunda — Pizza Hut India (@PizzaHutIN) April 9, 2021

