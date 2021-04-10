From RCB Vs MI To Board Exams 2021, Here Are This Week's Top Memes

Quick links:
As summer has officially made its presence felt with rising temperatures all over India, our country also saw the highest number of covid-19 cases which led to mini-lockdowns and curfews too. In other news, the IPL season has landed upon us and we cannot wait for an entertaining 2 months and a great summer! You most certainly like neither the lockdown nor the idea of having to study from home, but one can't deny how meme-makers find humour in everything! Let us take a look at all the trending memes this week!
As RCB locked horns with IPL legends, Mumbai Indians and won the toss and the game, there were sure to be memes, especially noting that RCB has yet to lift their first IPL trophy since 2008 even though they boast of Virat Kohli, ABD, and Yuzi Chahal! It is also important to note that MI has lost their first match for 9 years straight!
Mumbai Indians losing the first match of the season #RCBvsMI pic.twitter.com/jjw5ldwjqr— Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 9, 2021
Le Mi fans watching Mumbai losing its first match #RcbvsMi pic.twitter.com/twvuo2M6wq— Aniket suriðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@AniketSuri1) April 9, 2021
Whenever RCB Is In Difficult Situation..— Jethalal (@Jethiya_lal) April 9, 2021
AB de Villiers Be Like - #RCBvsMI pic.twitter.com/uri2QWNWkn
#RCBvsMI— SAHIL (@Nikal_Bsdk03) April 9, 2021
Harshal Patel Harshal patel
In first over In last 3 over pic.twitter.com/UB87uKm4Kn
#RCBvsMI— Muskurahat (@__Muskurahat__) April 9, 2021
AB De Villiers being the saviour again!
ABD to Mumbai Indians : pic.twitter.com/eVnU2DXGbw
As all states' Chief Ministers recently had a meeting about the rising covid cases in India and discussed an action plan to curb it, PM Modi suggested the night curfews be called, "Corona Curfews" and these have been implemented in many parts of the country. And as usual, this has inspired many memes.
#CoronaCurfew— Shahnawaz (@Shahnawz8130) April 9, 2021
Acc. to Govt.
Corona in daytime Vs Corona at night.ðŸ¤£#CoronaCurfew pic.twitter.com/k1jANG2oct
#CoronaCurfew— Chinta.Mukt (@Chintamukt_) April 10, 2021
According to government Corona Virus
Din main Raat main pic.twitter.com/xvKf9q1nuN
#CoronaCurfew— bakLoL Baby Penguin (@nikallovedayy) April 9, 2021
Corona after Corona after
Seeing election election is
rally over pic.twitter.com/oaY6tTbSZK
#CoronaCurfew— ðŸ‘·ðšƒðš‘ðšŽ ðš–ðš’ðšœðšðš›ðš’ ðš–ðšŠðš—ðŸ‘·ðŸ‘‰ðŸ—ï¸ (@Er_jaSsHbharti) April 9, 2021
This is how , the government is protecting us from the corona virus by imposing night curfew on us. pic.twitter.com/BEVEObDy8f
The Duke of Edinburgh, the longest royal consort and the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip passed away on April 9th, 2021 at the age of 99. We know that the Queen and her husband have been the topic of many memes due to their age and often, the Queen's fashion choices. Although death should be a sensitive topic, Twitterati has been going crazy about Prince Philip's memes.
I DON'T EVEN KNOW WHY I GOT THIS PRINCE PHILIP MEME pic.twitter.com/PxNeq0sGUl— rawr ðŸ¦– // filo moots pls lmao (@lives4gothkasa) April 9, 2021
Reading that Realising the— ð™Ž ð™€ ð™€ ð˜¼ ð™ˆ ð™ ð™‡ .™ï¸ ð“† (@seeamul) April 9, 2021
Prince Philip has Potential of
Died memes to come
from this pic.twitter.com/ho0x9ksAcE
dropping the prince philip memes in respect ðŸ˜© rip bestie pic.twitter.com/7nXa0DEh2P— calamity. (@StupidCommie) April 9, 2021
Rest In Peace Prince Philip, all the memes finally took him out pic.twitter.com/y8lJ2nX3QD— ð‘·ð’ð’‚ð’”ð’•ð’Šð’„ ð‘«ð’ð’ð’ âœ¨ (@PLASTICDOLLLL) April 9, 2021
This is how u lot are gonna walk to court when u get charged with treason for all these Prince Philip memes pic.twitter.com/WJtmWy60Hr— HðŸ¤½ðŸ½â™‚ï¸ (@hznnnn__) April 9, 2021
Pariksha Pe Charcha had its fourth edition recently where PM Modi interacted with students and teachers to answers questions like how one can beat the stress of exams. Modiji suggested that students look at exams not as a point of fear but as a way to better themselves.
Taking your meetings online. @DrRPNishank @PMOIndia @narendramodi.— Madhav Sharma (@MadhavS48636042) April 7, 2021
.
.
.
.
But calling students to give offline exams. Why? #cancelboardexams2021 #StudentLifeMatters #StudentsProtest #StudentsBoycottOfflineExams#givegeneralpromotion pic.twitter.com/xJNRvaSaNt
Modi ji answering difficult question first..— Sensible Articles (@SensibleArticl1) April 8, 2021
Dosti bane rahe! #ParikshaPeCharcha2021 pic.twitter.com/pWCDSsDLGU
Attempt difficult questions first. And if you don't know the answer, write "dosti bani rahe" and leave the exam hall. #ParikshaPeCharcha— PuNsTeR™ (@Pun_Starr) April 8, 2021
never do that#ParikshaPeCharcha2021 pic.twitter.com/9jH3DzC7IG— SAURAV SHARMA (@saurav6746) April 8, 2021
Gobhiji with #ParikshaPeCharcha2021— Ø§ØÙ…Ø¯ ðŸŒ„ (@aftab4hemd) April 8, 2021
*Le me and my bois : pic.twitter.com/djrnVgabAn
Twitter saw students from all over India write to PM Modi, requesting to cancel the upcoming board exams for class 10th and 12th that are to take place at the end of April amid the dangerous second wave that is at its peak in India. the pandemic has been affecting celebrities and normal people alike and the daily cases have been rising every day.
#cancelboardexams2021 #cancelboardexams #cancelboards2021 (Quote and retweet pls ðŸ¥ºðŸ™ðŸ¥°)— Ruhiiii (@ruhii_ruhiiii) April 7, 2021
Students To Edu Minister: pic.twitter.com/7pzuZDDqtZ
#cancelboardexams #cancelboardexam2021— Sharanya Mitra (@MitraSharanya) April 6, 2021
Education Ministry to students
:- pic.twitter.com/dmojaHCkwP
May 21: Corona watching students appear for boards— Parushi (@parushi24) April 7, 2021
.#cancelboardexams2021 #cancelcbseboards2021 #cancelboardexams #cancelboardexam2021 pic.twitter.com/iqPAmBlBjg
Education Minister promotes 1 to 8 class.— high without anything (@high_with_memes) April 6, 2021
Meanwhile 9 to 12 class students rn : #cancelboardexams2021 pic.twitter.com/IecmxoUbp0
#cancelboardexams2021 Haha this is best one— high without anything (@high_with_memes) April 6, 2021
All student to education minister right now: (Retweet) pic.twitter.com/WIYVru2mYT
Dhoni fans are ecstatic to see the skipper in action after they last saw him in the 2020 edition of IPL, just after he retired from international cricket. CSK's poor performance in the last edition was a talking point and their match today has already put fans in a frenzy and of course, meme creators have done what they do best; created memes in anticipation!
#CSKvsDC #CSKvDC #DCvCSK— ðŸ†ðŸ…¸ðŸ†‚ðŸ…·ðŸ…°ðŸ…±ðŸ…· âŸ (@rishabh_memes) September 25, 2020
When Dhoni comes to bat
Everyone : pic.twitter.com/GAwdebv0Uk
Me singing Jana Gana Mana in the morning assembly— Masaledaar Memes (@masaledaar_meme) October 17, 2020
That one irritating bee. ðŸ#CSKvsDC pic.twitter.com/T5kZR5hnfV
Nothing:— Priyanshu Kumar (@Priyans03419567) April 8, 2021
Just a favourite meme template for tomorrow's IPL#IPL2021 #MIvRCB #CSKvsDC pic.twitter.com/ODjzcAhR9d
Pant after scoring 31 runs :— Yogesh S Godiya ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@godiya_yogesh) September 25, 2020
. #IPL2020 #MEMES #cskvsdc pic.twitter.com/Su5aJZ6WM8
Dhoni fans who trolled virat for not hitting six in sharjah be like:#IPL2020 #CSKvsDC #Dhoni #sharjah #memes pic.twitter.com/I4ZUhXottC— Pulkit Roy (@PulokitR) October 17, 2020
The Wall, Rahul Dravid who was also known as Mr. Dependable in the Indian cricket team is currently the Under-19 coach for India and has shaped players like Prithvi Shaw and more! Recently he appeared in a Cred ad that has gotten fans in splits. The ad talks about a hypothetical situation where Rahul Dravid has anger issues and we see Rahul Dravid act angry and call himself the "Indiranagar ka gunda." The memes have been equally hilarious!
I have friends and then I have dangerous friends from Indiranagar. #IndiranagarKaGunda ðŸ˜‰ pic.twitter.com/7Q9ky0CYaw— Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (@GurpreetGK) April 9, 2021
#IndiraNagarkaGunda— Rishhaye (@rishi_pania) April 9, 2021
Sachin was playing at 194 at Multan'2004 when #RahulDravid (stand in captain) declared the innings.
Sachin Tendulkar : pic.twitter.com/xzJc7dkgi4
Man !! this guy has different level of fan base. One ad and whole internet has gone crazy. Great to see his angry side. #IndiraNagarkaGunda #Indiranagar #RahulDravid pic.twitter.com/h2Poe7gmg5— Dhruv Choudhary (@dhruvch49720181) April 9, 2021
Don't worry guys, we saw the gunda outside our Indiranagar store and brought him in for a pizza to calm him down. ðŸ˜… #IndiraNagarkaGunda— Pizza Hut India (@PizzaHutIN) April 9, 2021
Whole Cricket World After Watching New Version of Rahul Dravid ðŸ˜#RahulDravid #Cred #IndiraNagarkaGunda pic.twitter.com/SKzvab2Nc9— Ashish singh (@lostmypixel) April 9, 2021
Which meme was your favourite?
