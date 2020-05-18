From Vacation To Prom: People Share Last Normal Photo Before Lockdown

It is been a few months now since the coronavirus pandemic hit the globe, pushing people within the limits of their houses. Common activities like running, gymming, going on the beach, dressing up, partying etc have already become a 'thing from the past'. Though many people have developed new skills and discovered new ways to keep themselves entertained, many others are still stuck with those “nostalgic activities”.

'Group swim'

Recently, a new trend of sharing pictures of pre-pandemic activities started on Twitter wherein people shared bandwidth of photographs with #lastnormalphoto. From pictures of prom dresses to outdoor wedding photoshoots, netizens took the opportunity to share it all. Here are the best ones:

The last ‘normal’ photo on my phone from before lockdown - a group swim on 9 March. #LastNormalPhoto pic.twitter.com/ngCh05Sl6c — 🇪🇺 Susan Kassab 🇪🇺 (@SueKassab) May 16, 2020

The top hall at school with the early spring sunshine streaming through. I didn't realise it at the time but this would end up being my last day of normal teaching. #lastnormalphoto https://t.co/ksx6seGDXm pic.twitter.com/jSYwvwYN4H — Adam (@commonor_garden) May 16, 2020

#lastnormalphoto (nearly normal with internationals via screen!)before lockdown. Our final day with Y13 Drama and Theatre students! We miss these guys! 🎭 pic.twitter.com/LHHIywLQMf — SES Drama (@SS_Drama) May 18, 2020

#lastnormalphoto Soaking in the Cardiff sunshine one last time. pic.twitter.com/vr3gmxWGFy — Charlotte (@xcharlelizabeth) May 18, 2020

My #LastNormalPhoto at the Tomb of Kings in Paphos, Cyprus. In which my husband still doesn't know where the camera lense is. There were no recorded #Covid19 cases there at the time. Just two weeks later they shut down the airport. pic.twitter.com/WAPHcCDAKP — NotOneLine (@NotOneLineFF) May 18, 2020

My #lastnormalphoto - view of the Forth from the rail bridge, just before I stopped using public transport. pic.twitter.com/z4xkHVQ8sa — David Griffith (@theplaguedoc) May 18, 2020

One of my fave #lastnormalphoto ‘s was in February - a couple having their wedding photos taken to the backdrop of Tower Bridge. pic.twitter.com/xEvNIIXDrK — London girl (@Londoner_2019) May 16, 2020

