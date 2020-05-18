Sonu Sood Says He Will 'continue Sending Migrants Home' Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, a lot of migrant workers are stuck in various parts of the country and are finding it extremely difficult to cope with the daunting impacts of the virus on society. Therefore, the government has been trying its best to arrange transportation facilities for them to make sure that all the migrants and safe and sound at their respective homes. Pained by the plight of these migrants who are not able to go back home, Sonu Sood has taken the responsibility or arranging transportation facilities for them.

Sonu Sood said that he will continue sending migrants home until the last one reunites with the family

The Bollywood hunk, Sonu Sood has taken one for the team amid the Coronavirus lockdown as the actor is trying his level best to facilitate migrant workers with transportation facilities. The Simmba actor has also attained special permission from the government of Uttar Pradesh to send the migrant workers residing in the state, home. Earlier, Sood had also organised bus services for a lot of workers who were heading to Gulbarga, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

In his interaction with a news agency, Sonu Sood described his experience of walking on the streets painful as he said it has been an emotional journey for him and his heart pains every time he sees all the migrants stay away from their homes. He also added saying he will continue to send them home until the last migrant reunites with his/her family and loves ones. Elaborating more about the same, Sood said that it something that holds a special place in his heart and he will give it his all.

As per the arrangements made by the actor, multiple buses left from Wadala for various parts of Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, Pratapgarh, Hardoi, Siddharthnagar as well as other states including Bihar and Jharkhand. Sonu Sood himself was present to bid goodbye to all the migrant workers who were stranded in the city ever since the Coronavirus lockdown was imposed on March 25, 2020. Not so long ago, the Happy New Year actor also came forward to donate over 1500 PPE kits to the paramedics across Punjab and also made his Mumbai hotel available for the accommodation of the healthcare workers. In addition to this, he has also been feeding hundreds and thousands of underprivileged people with meal kits in Bhiwandi during the month of Ramazan.

