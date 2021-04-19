'Genius': Elon Musk's Pic From When He Was 17 Proves He Has Always Been 'different'

A Twitter account called ‘Weird History’ recently shared a photo of young Elon Musk, which proved that the Tesla CEO has always been a little strange and “different”. From supporting meme cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, to strategising colonisation of Mars, Musk has often surprised social media with his boundless energy to chase new ventures and through his surreal Twitter feed. He also regularly shares his 2am thoughts, which has led internet users to joke about how he could actually be an alien.

The social media account is known for posting weird information from history and on April 18, the account yet again shared a throwback picture of 17-year-old Musk “wearing ‘a hat on a hat’”. The caption even informs that Musk wore the outfit while he was visiting his cousin’s farm in Canada.

Elon Musk, at 17 years old, visiting his cousin's farm in Canada wearing "a hat on a hat". Genius! pic.twitter.com/JTsmegkjmh — Weird History (@WElRDHISTORY) April 18, 2021

It is worth mentioning that metaphorically, ‘a hat on a hat’ means an unnecessary addition to something that was previously working without it - like putting a hat on top of another hat. In comedy, the phrase is used when placing two funning things too close to each other so that they distract from each other.

Netizens say ‘Genius will always be genius’

Since shared, the post has garnered thousands of likes and comments. One user wrote, “What a genius right! A hat on a hat! Who would think that”. Another added, “At first, I was like that's so cool, he's always been about building. And then I saw his shirt and thought, "hmmm....maybe he's always been about the....".

@elonmusk your a young man of 17 in this pic and your t-shirt is featuring a bank; gotta love the vision and mission statement from early on! — ðŸ¤£bobbyastengoðŸ (@bobbyastengo) April 18, 2021

Who knew that just a few short years later he'd be worth in the hundreds of millions, then 20 years later he'd be the world's wealthiest person by net worth. — Alexander Tonks - bodyfitshopit.com (@tonks_alexander) April 18, 2021

Love it ! I love that he acts like a normal person ! As he is... just a whole lot smarter and richer ... have fun and live your life lol — Robert Castor (@rcastor1929) April 18, 2021

Anyone notice even then he had a hammer in his hands. @elonmusk Genius will always be a Genius — Ashish Sarine (@Neilalicious76) April 19, 2021

Legend has it he used that hammer to build the first @SpaceX rocket — 5tat (@sterlingtoth) April 19, 2021

Meanwhile, back in 2018, in an interview with podcaster Joe Rogan which has now been viewed at least 42 million times on YouTube, the billionaire had intended the remark - “I’m an alien” - as a joke but people have still wondered if it was actually the truth. He has always been open about his otherworldly missions including his ambitious plans to enable people to live on Mars. Rogan had asked the billionaire, “When I see you doing all these things, I’m like ‘How does this [person] have all this time, and all this energy, and all these ideas, and then people just let him do these things?’” To this, Musk replied, “Because I’m an alien.”

(Image: AP)

