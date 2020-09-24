Video: Huge Rat Found In Mexico's Drain, Netizens Amazed By 'gigantic Halloween Prop'

In a shocking revelation, workers cleaning drainage in Mexico were stunned when they discovered a massive rat inside. Uploaded on Facebook, the video shows a worker spraying water on the giant rat to clean it. According to the caption of the video, the workers were removing 22 tons of litter from the city's sewage tunnels when they discovered this gigantic rat. However, later it turned out to be a Halloween prop.

'Gigantic Halloween prop'

The 11 seconds short video shows the massive prop on the road. A worker from the team is spraying water on the rat sculpture using a pipe that is connected to a water truck. In the background, other workers are seen cleaning the road as they are wipe down the water. Stunned on seeing the realistic sculpture, netizens have deemed it as a 'rat muppet'.

Baffled netizens took over the comment section. While some are curious as to how the massive prop managed to enter the drain, others are commenting on the prop's appearance. Making a sarcastic comment, one Facebook user wrote, 'I know other rats that flood Magdalena Contreras and they are not 4 legs'.

This is not the first time that a rat video has gained attention from netizens. Few days back, a hilarious video of a rat chasing a cat around is doing rounds on the internet. The 30-second-long video was posted by Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Services officer, on his official Twitter account. In the video, the excited cat can be seen crossing a road in order to catch a rat it spotted on the other side. However, on reaching the other end, the cat approaches the rat and suddenly starts to moves back in little jumps as the rat starts coming towards it, as if scaring her away. Further, into the video, the cat is seen running across the roads away from the rat, as if maintaining distance from the deadly COVID-19 virus, as the rat continues to run behind it, chasing it.

