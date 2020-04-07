The Debate
Video Of A Cat Being Chased By A Rat Leaves Netizens In Splits

What’s Viral

A cat crosses a road to catch a rat but gets counter-attacked by it, and runs away while the rat chases it. Netizens call it social distancing amid coronavirus.

Cat runs on being chased by a rat, maintains social distance: watch

A hilarious video of a rat chasing a cat around is doing rounds on the internet. Amid coronavirus outbreak, where people have been maintaining distance from others, the video is likewise being compared to the current situation the world is in, wherein the cat is seen maintaining her distance from the rat. The extremely amusing video displays the cat's attempts in running away from the rat as far as possible.

Chased by a rat

The 30-second-long video was posted by Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Services officer, on his official Twitter account. In the video, the excited cat can be seen crossing a road in order to catch a rat it spotted on the other side. However, on reaching the other end, the cat approaches the rat and suddenly starts to moves back in little jumps as the rat starts coming towards it, as if scaring her away. Further, into the video, the cat is seen running across the roads away from the rat, as if maintaining distance from the deadly COVID-19 virus, as the rat continues to run behind it, chasing it.

Read: 'Can You See The Cat Woman With Broom' WhatsApp Puzzle With Solution Inside

Read: Viral Video Shows Man's Creative Tennis Style, Impressed Netizens Call It 'new Wimbledon'

Netizens in splits

Read: When John Abraham Saved Mumbai's Pets From Falling Victim To COVID-19 Misinformation

Read: Good News: 11-year-old Girl Donates Her Piggy Bank To Help The Needy Amid COVID-19 Crisis

 

 

