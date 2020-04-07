Video Of A Cat Being Chased By A Rat Leaves Netizens In Splits

A hilarious video of a rat chasing a cat around is doing rounds on the internet. Amid coronavirus outbreak, where people have been maintaining distance from others, the video is likewise being compared to the current situation the world is in, wherein the cat is seen maintaining her distance from the rat. The extremely amusing video displays the cat's attempts in running away from the rat as far as possible.

Chased by a rat

The 30-second-long video was posted by Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Services officer, on his official Twitter account. In the video, the excited cat can be seen crossing a road in order to catch a rat it spotted on the other side. However, on reaching the other end, the cat approaches the rat and suddenly starts to moves back in little jumps as the rat starts coming towards it, as if scaring her away. Further, into the video, the cat is seen running across the roads away from the rat, as if maintaining distance from the deadly COVID-19 virus, as the rat continues to run behind it, chasing it.

When the cat discovers that the rat has COVD19😂 pic.twitter.com/zdLgsy4gbK — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 7, 2020

Netizens in splits

Real Tom and Jerry 😆😆👌 — sravani (@sravani950570) April 7, 2020

Good decision by the cat especially considering that it has been found that a cat in Brussels, a tiger in US have been infected by COVID19 😺 — Samir & Oreo the Cat (@samirkapoor1971) April 7, 2020

This is one of a kind...those we have seen in the Mickey mouse cartoon... — Deepika Bhan (@deepikakbhan) April 7, 2020

Excellent videos — Venkatesan Vellingiri (@Venkate53084219) April 7, 2020

Also looks like CHINA coming after The Rest of the World. Wonder when the tide will turn. — Mahesh Engineer (@maheshengineer) April 7, 2020

True Tom and Jerry moment😅 — Nidhi_K (@Nidhs_K) April 7, 2020

That rat was from the movie "Species", you know! 😊 — As the Crow Cries (@iCrowCries) April 7, 2020

This isn't new....Jerry always beats tom — Milind (@voysnoop) April 7, 2020

Sometimes attack is the best form of defence.. — Sudhansu Pattnaik (@Sudhansupatt4u) April 7, 2020

This was hilarious — Asheesh Talwani (@AsheeshTalwani) April 7, 2020

