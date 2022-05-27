Giraffe Made From Chocolate Measuring Over 8ft Goes Viral On Internet; 'Are You For Real!'

There is no dearth of videos and posts showcasing the unique talent and skills of people. Recently, a pastry chef has created something that will surely amaze people on the internet. The creative chef is none other than Amaury Guichon, whose Instagram account is filled with his unique creations. The video of his recent creativity is running viral on the internet.

The viral video opens up to show Amaury Guichon's creation of a chocolate giraffe. He recently created an eight-foot-tall giraffe, as the video progressed it showed him creating different parts of the statue. He was then seen assembling the parts to give shape to his creation. "Chocolate Giraffe! This 8.3ft tall 100% chocolate sculpture is my biggest creation yet", he wrote while posting the video. Amaury shared one more video which showed him standing beside his creation.

Amaury Guichon posted another video, where he wrote about the making of the chocolate giraffe. He explained that it took him 7 days for making the 8ft tall chocolate giraffe. The chocolate giraffe was 8.3ft in height while it weighed 160lbs. Chef told that it was his biggest creation.

Netizens react to the viral video

The viral video has accumulated around 65.8 million views accompanied by several likes and comments. The clip had prompted many to express their views on the creation. "Need a giant tree next to it so it can have a lil’ snack", a user wrote. The second user spelled, "Are you for real! Next level Amaury!".

Image: Instagram/@amauryguichon