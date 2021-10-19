Girl wears Halloween Mask To Prank Dogs; Here's How They Reacted | Watch

Those who watch dog videos on the internet know the joy of seeing these adorable creatures' cute antics. They never fail to entertain the viewers, and social media is flooded with them. The latest inclusion in today's entertainment list is a scary Halloween mask and two dogs where the owner pranks the innocent pet pooches to see their reactions. The video has tickled the laughing bones of many on social media and will surely leave you laughing too. Shared by an Instagram page named lifewithkleekai, the video shows two dogs, Cooper and Skye, sitting on a couch, and within moments, their human looks at them wearing a spooky mask. The most exciting part of the video is the dogs' reactions, who got surprised to see that face. In the last part of the video, the girl behind the Halloween mask reveals her real face, and the dogs adore her.

Girl wears Halloween mask to prank dogs, their reaction is making everyone giggle | Watch

Sharing the video, the users captioned it as "things got real spooky for Copper on his left and right side for a bit there". Since the video went online, it has garnered more than 8000 likes and numerous comments. Users were amused to see the dogs' reactions.

"So now we know what gets Skye to speak!" wrote an Instagrammer who watched the video. A second person said, "Idk Skye Skye said to Cooper, but Cooper hasn’t said another word since she spoke". A third user expressed, "Skye was like, 'Why are you getting insane? "She is my mom".

Image: Instagram/@lifewithkleekai