Good News: From 'smart' Dog To 'courageous' Rescue Of Goat, Read 5 Cheerful Stories

As challenging as 2020 has been for millions across the globe, the unforeseen circumstances have also paved the way for some kind and inspirational gestures. From COVID-19 outbreak to Black Lives Matter protests, from the horrors of police brutality to constant paranoia of maintaining personal hygiene, there’s a lot that goes through an individual’s mind these days.

To dial down on the ‘gloominess’, many people have been searching for “good news”. Therefore, here is a compilation of five heartwarming stories that are unique as well as uplifting. From 'courageous' rescue of a goat to 'hilarious' impersonation of Hasan Minhaj by an internet user, these are five best from today.

Man slides inside deep ditch to rescue goat

A group of men are being widely applauded for their ‘grit, determination, teamwork and courage’ after they rescued a helpless goat stuck in a hole. A video shared by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Assam Police, Hardi Singh, shows the ‘desi style rescue’ mission where the men can be seen using a bizarre technique to help the animal that had fallen in a deep ditch in a farm field. Instead of using a rope to rescue the animal, a man can be seen sliding inside the hole while others hold his leg to support him. In the clip, one can see the man entirely vanishing inside the hole with just his legs sticking out.

Desi style rescue! Grit, determination, team work n courage. 😊👏🏼👍🏻

Pls see till the end. pic.twitter.com/yencb5M5jS — Hardi Singh (@HardiSpeaks) June 27, 2020

Dog stealthily turns table fan towards its enclosure

In an adorable viral video, a dog can be seen getting out of its cage and turning the direction of the table fan to get the air entirely for itself. In the short clip, the pooch stealthily sneaks out of its cage and walks to the table fan to turn it around facing his enclosure. After turning around the table fan, the dog walks back to its cage and closes the gate before sitting quietly as nothing happened.

Can't believe this is a dog😂 pic.twitter.com/FZRiX6lEUh — Yang Yu (@tombkeeper) June 26, 2020

Hasan Minhaj's 'hilarious' impersonation

Inspired by the way American comedian Hasan Minhaj hosts his Netflix show The Patriot Act, an internet user enacted how he would react if the pizza arrived uncooked. The one-minute-long video has taken the internet by storm and netizens are praising Saiyam Kumar’s impersonation of Minhaj as “accurate” and “amazing”. The video has garnered over 114k views on Facebook and more than 22.4k on Instagram. Everyone including the individuals from Indian comedy circuit to that of global reacted to Kumar’s video and lauded his skills.

Drones light up Madrid sky

In a gesture of thankfulness and to pay solidarity, a fleet of 40 drones carrying multicolour LEDs lit up the night sky in Spain with images and messages to pay tribute to victims of the coronavirus outbreak. The LEDs beamed in the sky also to express solidarity with the essential workers amid the ongoing pandemic. In an initiative taken by a tech company, the lights ran across the sky in different colours lit by the programmed drones including hearts, ‘thank you’ and spreading ‘hope’ among the people of Spain.

Madrid homenajeando a todos los afectados de la pandemia, enviando un mensaje a través el cielo con drones, muy emotivos pic.twitter.com/Rm9YXD2QsL — Manuel Diaz (@ManuelD90679977) June 27, 2020

'Adorable' video of rescued blackbuck swan

A short clip showing rescued newly born blackbuck fawn sipping milk from a feeding bottle is making several rounds on the internet. Posted by Indian Forester Dipika Bajpai June 28 the timid animal can be seen being fed milk and the captain also said that after the blackbuck fawn grows “bigger”, it might be released into the herd in the wild. The video is being widely lauded by hundreds of internet users and has already garnered over eight thousand views. From Twitter users praising humanity to some using the clip to spread awareness for the protection of the wildlife, the video has been shared by many. Watch:

Around 15-20 days old rescued black buck fawn being fed by a bottle. After it grows relatively bigger, it may be released into a herd. pic.twitter.com/wWHc0q6Z9u — Dipika Bajpai (@dipika_bajpai) June 28, 2020

