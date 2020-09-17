Good News: Home Guard Jawan Risks Own Life To Save Dog From Overflowing Stream

In an inspiring incident that took place in Telangana on September 16, a Home Guard jawan named Mujeed risked his own life to save a dog who was stuck in thick bushes at the bank of an overflowing stream. In the video that was shared by the news agency ANI, the jawan can be seen rescuing the canine by entering the stream with the help of a crane. In the 2-minute-long video, the jawan rescues the dog after battling the hard flowing waters of the stream and then sits on the front end of the crane with the four-legged animal waiting to be lifted.

Read: Maharashtra: Crocodile Rescued From Toxic Sewer Water After 15-day Long Expedition

People, witnessing the rescue operation at the bank of the stream in Nagarkurnool, start clapping after the jawan successfully rescues the dog and brings it on the crane with him. The video, which has more than 95,000 views so far, has garnered over 8,700 likes and 1,200 retweets. Netizens have flooded the comment section of the post with heartfelt messages for the Home Guard jawan, who risked his own life for saving the dog.

Read: Good News: Puppy Found Alive In Rubble Of California Wildfires, Netizens Thank Rescuers

#WATCH Telangana Home Guard jawan, Mujeed rescues a dog stuck in thick bushes at the bank of an overflowing stream in Nagarkurnool (16.09.20) pic.twitter.com/Se6V7VE1AC — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2020

Read: Missing TN Fishermen Rescued By Myanmar Navy: Minister

'Heart-warming'

"Wow, Star-struck pure humanity.. a couple of days back I have seen a video someone throwing a dog in water from a bridge (Shame), and here this man saving a dog from the overflowing water.. what different faces of human and humanity. Hats off to this gentleman," one user commented. Another individual wrote, "WoW. Great work. There could be no better sense of fulfillment than saving the man's best friend."

This is why we are here in this earth and God happy when he is seen this kind of excellent work — Pawan Kumar Pandey (@Pawanpandey1993) September 17, 2020

salute

endangered his own life — Manish🇮🇳 (@manibhaii16) September 17, 2020

This is so heart warming. In times of so much negativity this is a reassurance that all is not lost — Divya Bhandary (@DivyaBhandary) September 17, 2020

Humanity...Help others, God will definitely help you♥️♥️♥️ — Bharat Mata Ki Jay (@world_in_threat) September 17, 2020

I bow before this gentleman. I real human being 🙏 — Devansh sharma (@devansh722) September 17, 2020

Read: Forest Officials Rescue Mugger From Paddy Field In Odisha



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.