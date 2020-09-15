Good News: Puppy Found Alive In Rubble Of California Wildfires, Netizens Thank Rescuers

On September 14, the Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) deputies and the first responders discovered a minutely injured and terrified puppy alive during the search and rescue operation under the rubble in the Berry Creek area, California. While the emergency services were stunned at the survival of the fighter pooch, they named him “Trooper”, owing to its bravery and endurance. In a post shared on Facebook, the Butte County Sheriff's Office wrote, ”These last several days have been hard on our entire county and we thought we would share a positive story today.”

The authorities have been scouring the devastated areas impacted by the Northern California wildfire dubbed as one of the deadliest wildfire disasters that claimed at least 10 lives so far, as residents were forced to evacuate their homes which are now charred by the deadly blazes. So far, the Butte County sheriff’s deputies and detectives have found seven dead bodies and other three victims that succumbed to the injuries. The discovery of the soot-covered puppy in the ravaging fires ignited hope amongst the officers. In the images shared online by the sheriff’s office, the little black pup can be seen hiding under what looks like part of an engine on a destroyed property. Rescue personnel pulled the dog out carefully as they inspected the animal of any serious wounds.

Fires burnt 258,802 acres

However, speaking to the local broadcaster The Denver Channel, deputies said that the pup’s discovery was a miracle and it was totally unexpected. They said that the pup had minor burns and was sent to Valley Oak Veterinary Center in Chico for treatment. The internet poured relentless love and appreciation for the deputies and expressed gratitude for their service. They hailed the authorities for being compassionate towards the animals. The deadly North Complex Fire has burnt 258,802 acres through Butte and Plumas counties after it started last month in August.

