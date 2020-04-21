Good News: From Baby Acing 'flip A Bottle' To Indians Recalling Their Favourite 90s' Shows

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the news about the deaths and hardships can sometimes impact mood and many aspects of our thought process and behaviour. Among several perpetually devastating, emotional and heart-wrenching events taking place worldwide, some positive news certainly can lift the spirits up. As has been reported by Google Trends that the ‘good news’ in recent times have hit an all-time high as many users have preferred to ingest good news. One could account for the numbers to the health emergency and the rising death toll that has triggered anxiety amongst people that need uplifting information from time to time. So here’s the compilation of the top 5 positive news from the day.

New York woman collects 650 tablets to Help COVID-19 patients

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus, while the global death toll continues to spike, people have showcased kind gestures including raising money of public health staffers. Jumping on the bandwagon of “heartwarming” deeds, a New Yorker is now looking for hospitals in the state that require tablets, Kindles, iPads for coronavirus patients to communicate while in isolation. Earlier this month, Ee Tay had successfully arranged for the donation of at least 650 Kindles, tablets, iPads for COVID-19 patients who remained away from their families and often battle with loneliness.

Baby Aces 'Flip A Bottle' Challenge, Her Reaction Wins The Internet

An adorable video of a child getting the ‘flip a bottle’ challenge right and then giving an epic reaction has left netizens amused. In the 8-second-long clip, Lylah Rae could be seen seated on the floor playing when she happens to catch a bottle and casually flips it, to her surprise, she manages to get the trick right. Not just that, her expressions to the camera are noteworthy. The clip was shared by the baby’s mother on Facebook as well as Instagram and has amassed over 6 million views on Facebook.

YouTuber Leaves A Note After Scratching Man's Car, Owner Sends a Generous Text

A YouTuber took to his official Twitter handle to share an incident about a generous man whose car he accidentally bumped with his pickup truck while parking, the man’s response has left the internet speechless. Casey Neistat wrote a post saying that he had been complaining about Los Angeles a lot, but, in fact, has fallen in love with it. The man wrote in response, “thank you so much for the note. Please don’t worry about the scratch. Any money you had to put towards my car feel free to please donate to a local Venice food bank.

been complaining about LA a lot, lemme share why I love LA. I scratched a guys car this morning when parking my truck, total accident, small but noticeable scratch. I left the owner a note on the wiper and he texted me... pic.twitter.com/0x8HQkjGa2 — Casey Neistat (@Casey) April 20, 2020

Netizens Get Nostalgic As They Recall Their Favorite Shows From 80s-90s

Indian kids born in the 80s and 90s have taken over the social media amid the coronavirus lockdown walking down the memory lane about their favourite childhood shows. On Twitter, several users converged discussing their preferred television shows that they had spent their time majorly watching when they were kids which included 90s shows such as Shaktimaan, Mahabharat, and cartoons like duck tales, Pokémon, etc after school.

Sunday mornings were filled medley of Sri Krishna > mahabharat > captain vyom > shaktiman



Sunday afternoon movies on DD



5 o'clock cartoons after school ( duck tales / tale spin / thundercats/ swat cats ) — Apurv Ray (he/him/his) (@apurvrdx) April 20, 2020

Woman Saves Her Child From Crocodile By Blocking Its Nose

In an unusual incident, a woman in Zimbabwe rescued her toddler from the clutches of a crocodile by blocking its nose with fingers, a media portal reported. Maurina Musisinyana had left her two children playing on the banks of the Runde river when her son Gideon was attacked by the reptile. The boy shrieked as the crocodile dragged the toddler halfway into the river which prompted Maurina to the boy’s rescue.

