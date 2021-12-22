Google Maps Detects Stealth Bomber Aircraft Over Crop Fields; Photo Goes Viral In Reddit

Google Maps frequently offers interesting stuff on its platform and users are often seen sharing the same across social media. At times, these Google map findings offer some insights to netizens, while sometimes they are really hard to believe. A recent discovery by a Reddit user named Hippowned is sure to make heads turn. The Reddit user shared an image of a Google map screenshot on the site's popular Damnthatsinteresting thread featuring a W shaped wing, which looks similar to an aircraft.

The photograph is relatively grainy, but viewers can make of that as an aircraft. The aircraft's twin engine exhaust pipes, as well as its jet-black windscreen, can be seen pointing towards the back. Google acquires images for its Maps and Earth services from a variety of satellite firms. Hippowned shared the image with the caption, " A stealth bomber in flight caught on Google maps - 39 01 18.5N. 93 35 40.5W"

The aircraft is speculated to be the Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit, which has been in service since 1997, according to Sky News. It is a long-range stealth bomber capable of flying undetected at high altitudes and carrying out both nuclear and conventional attacks. It is one of the most expensive aircraft of all time, costing $2 billion per unit. As of now, just 21 B-2 aircraft have been manufactured. Whiteman Air Force Base (WAFB), the present home of the B-2 Spirit, is located 25 miles from the Missouri field where Google Maps detected one of the bombers.

The Reddit post has received 95% upvotes and around 3 thousand comments. Users remarked in the comments section of the post that the photograph proves the rarely seen bomber isn't so secret after all. One Reddit user commented, "These things are eerie in the air. If you ever get a chance to see one at an air show, it is practically silent while it circles overhead. Plus I heard there's a rigorous and costly post-flight inspection. Can't remember how much it was but every mile a stealth aircraft flies is $$$."

Another person wrote, "Woah that’s so cool you can see how satellites take colour photos, one for each red, blue, green wavelength." One commenter stated, "Costs approximately 2 Billion each. And they made 21 of them."

Image: Reddit/ @r/Damnthatsinteresting