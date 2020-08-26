Google Comes Up With A Creative Mask Song And Netizens Are Loving It; Watch

In an excellent attempt at spreading awareness about the novel coronavirus and the need to wear masks in order to battle the deadly virus, Google posted a creative song on its official Instagram handle. The video features an emoji who has covered its face with a mask and in the background one can see heart emojis flowing. The peppy track begins with, “When in public, wear a mask. Just a teeny weeny task”. The song further emphasizes on how important it is to cover your mouth and nose with the mask to protect the virus from spreading.

The google 'mask' song

The short catchy song has been recorded in a tune of a nursery rhyme, ‘Twinkle Twinkle Little Star’. This will make it easier for the people to remember it. At the end of the song, Google says that you can hear it again by asking Assistant if it wears a mask. Google has aptly captioned the video as, “Sing along with Google Assistant. Just say, "#HeyGoogle, sing the mask song” to learn the new song”.

Shared on August 24, the video has gathered over 40K likes and 636 comments. Talking about the video, one Instagram user wrote, "it’s cute and funny at the same time". Another user has deemed the song as 2020 singalong as he wrote, "2020 kindergarten singalongs". Instagram users also shared emojis on the comment section to express their appreciation.

(Image Credits: Instagram/Google/Pixabay)

