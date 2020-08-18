Maharashtra Police Post Twisted Version Of Paper Game To Urge People To Wear Mask

Marking another excellent attempt at spreading awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic, Maharashtra Police, on August 18, posted a picture of a twisted version of the choose-a-colour paper game. Instead of giving users different options to choose from, the police department wrote only one word in all four colours- Mask.

The fortune teller game usually has four different options, written in different colours, to choose from. However, the police force's 'twisted' game had the only option written on all four corners, that is ‘Mask’. Explaining the reason behind writing mask on all four option, the police department wrote that that was no substitute for a mask. In addition, the department also urged people to be sure that they wear masks all the time adding that face coverings in any colour will do.

#ChooseMask

Shared with #ChooseMask and #ChooseSafety, the post is now doing rounds of the internet. Scene shared, the photograph has received a total of 601 likes, 61 retweets and a lot of comments. Lauding the department and it's offcier, one user wrote, "Dr Siem Karnar, an honest policeman who protects Marathi people." while another user wrote,"Please guide to the public about e pass."Yet another comment read, "Creatively said. We will sir."

Recently, Pune Police also shared a rib-tickling video to spread an important message with regard to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Posting a short scene from famous sitcom Friends, they have urged people to stay at home. Along with the clip, they have explained that being at home, people can protect themselves as well as their ‘friends’.

The five-second clip, which was posted earlier on August 13, shows Joey and Chandler sitting on a couch as Rachel anxiously looks for something. As they continue watching TV, Joey in his signature style says ‘Inside? Good, Outside Bad’ highlighting it is better to stay inside. Along with the clip, they've used hashtags #RealFriendsStayIndoors and #OnGaurdsAgainstCoronato spread the message.

