Marcus Thuram Embarrassingly Forced To Use GOOGLE Search For Proving Identity At San Siro

Borussia Monchengladbach star Marcus Thuram found himself in an unusual situation on Wednesday when he arrived at the San Siro for a media session ahead of their Champions League opener against Inter Milan. The attacker was denied entry to the stadium as the security failed to identify the player. Thuram was embarrassingly forced to Google himself in order to identify himself to the security.

Inter Milan vs Monchengladbach: Marcus Thuram Google search post goes viral online

Borussia Monchengladbach shared a couple to their social media handle where Marcus Thuram could be seen trying to prove who he was by showing the guard a Google search result. The club later took the post down. However, that was not before it went viral on the internet.

This is brilliant 🤣🤣🤣@borussia_en's Marcus Thuram googling himself as a form of ID 😭 pic.twitter.com/UYzIjo4khb — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) October 21, 2020

Marcus Thuram, son for French World Cup-winning defender Lillian Thuram, represented the Monchengladbach roster at the San Siro press conference ahead of Wednesday night's UCL group stage opener against Inter. The confusion with the stadium guard was presumably caused because the 23-year-old had his face covered with a mask. The image shared by the club showed Marcus lowering his mask so that the guard could easily compare him to the images on Google.

Fortunately for the player, he was eventually allowed to take part in the media session, which he attended with Monchengladbach manager Marco Rose. The 23-year-old made his Champions League debut against Inter Milan, which he hailed as a "dream coming true."

"Wednesday evening will be a dream come true for me. Playing in the Champions League, playing in such a stadium, against a top team is what you live for as a professional footballer," he said during the press conference.

Marcus Thuram was born in Italy when his father played for Serie A club Parma. Despite living in the country for nine years, Marcus said the UCL fixture feels far from home again, as he anticipated a tough night against one of Serie A's powerhouses.

🎙️ @MarcusThuram: "Although I was born in Italy and lived there for nine years, this game doesn't feel any different or like a home game to me. Every Champions League match is something special for me."#DieFohlen #InterBMG pic.twitter.com/L1nfp9sr1t — Gladbach (@borussia_en) October 20, 2020

Inter Milan vs Monchengladbach highlights

The Bundesliga side got away with a 2-1 win over Inter. A late strike from Romelu Lukaku restored parity at the death, forcing both teams to settle for a draw. After a silent first half, the match came to life in the second period. Lukaku put the home side ahead with a tap-in goal before the visitors fired back with two goals in the space of 20 minutes. Lukaku rescued a point for his side in the 90th minute after finding the back for the net off a corner from Aleksander Kolarov.

