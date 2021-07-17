Grand Theft Auto: Man Drives Stolen Range Rover On Railway Tracks, Reminds People Of GTA

In a video going viral from Chestnut, UK, a thief drove the stolen Range Rover on the railway tracks to evade the police. The intriguing video has reminded people all over the internet about the game Grand Theft Auto (GTA). In the footage, the driver had the windscreen wipers on even though it was not raining. Then later, he reversed the car with the door still open and left two police officers injured in the process.

The Sun reported that the police were informed about a stolen Range Rover at 9:30 am on Thursday. The thief had driven the car from Essex to Hertfordshire. The officers spotted the car in Cheshunt and tried to question the driver. The driver attempted to flee with the car.

Watch the video here:

“The 11.55 Range Rover from Cheshunt to Liverpool Street is now arriving on platform 2…” 😂 pic.twitter.com/7iE2N6Yrwe — Big T 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@BigT_87) July 15, 2021

Right from the video game:

Ali, who captured the video, told BBC News, “It was like a scene from Grand Theft Auto, the video game.” Ali said that he was so amused by the incident that he even missed his train. From the CCTV footage of the railway station, the driver can be seen speeding away from the police and entering the tracks by ramming into a barrier.

One of the drivers at Chestnut Station Cars was injured in the collision when the thief tried to escape. Because of the series of events, Greater Anglia, Stansted Express and London Overground services were temporarily affected. It was later reported that the car had been removed from the railway line to immediately start the repair work to resume the railway operations. The trains did resume after a small delay.

Netizens' reactions:

As the police continue with their attempts to find the suspect, the video of the incident has taken social media by storm. Thousands agreed with Ali as netizens posted that this chase reminded them of the free-roaming game. Due to the incident, #GTA was trending in the UK.

Me on gta trying to race the train https://t.co/usvk7llb6A — shk (@shkhn_) July 16, 2021

GTA 6 out already ? https://t.co/4I50tO7T2N — SLIMANE (@SLIMANE29K) July 15, 2021

This has to be a movie set. This is madnesss ! What did he have in that car. The clues to find Madeleine — TheDon🇯🇲 (@DFWorld123) July 15, 2021

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.