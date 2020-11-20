'Great Initiative': Karnataka Gets Its First ‘recycled Plastic House’, Check Cost Here

In a step towards combatting climate crisis, an organisation in Karnataka has built the state's first house made of recycled plastic waste for a waste collector in Mangaluru. As per ANI report, the Chief Impact Officer at Plastic for change India Foundation, Shifrah Jacobs has also informed that at least “1,500 kilograms of plastic” has been used up to build the grey-coloured house. Amid the surging issue of the climate crisis and extensive production of waste across the globe, the eco-friendly houses such as the one in Mangaluru is a groundbreaking step towards rectifying the damage done to the environment.

Karnataka: An organization has built a home made of recycled plastic waste for a waste collector in Mangaluru. "1,500 kgs of recycled plastic has been used to build this house," says Shifrah Jacobs, Chief Impact Officer at Plastic for change India Foundation. (13.11) pic.twitter.com/7v3iQf8MeT — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2020

As per several media reports, the house located at Pacchanady costs way less than that of regular houses and is priced at Rs 4.5 lakhs. Credited to save both money and environment, the internet users are also lauding the initiative as “amazing project”. The media reports have also mentioned that at least 60 panels were built out of recycled plastic waste in the construction of the house with weight of each panel being 25 kilograms.

“This house costed around Rs 4.5 lakhs. This is a pilot project and a proof of concept for us. We hope to create more applications of this concept. In 2021, we hope to create 20 homes for waste pickers,” said Shifrah Jacobs as quoted by ANI.

