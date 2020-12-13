Gucci Sells 'inverted Cat Eye' Sunglasses For ₹55,672, Netizens Can't Keep Calm

Fashion brand Gucci launched an 'upside down' sunglasses and got trolled on Twitter. Called as 'Inverted Cat Eye Sunglasses', Gucci has priced the product at $755 (converted to Indian currency it’s about Rs 56,000 approximately).

American-Iranian novelist Porochista Khakpour wrote, "Gucci why are we doing this" and shared an image of the same. She further wrote, "It’s been a rough year i get it," and later wrote, "Hard No." British multinational optical retail chain Specsavers also commented, "Hi @gucci, we need to talk." [sic]

The product is described as "an unconventional take on the ‘50s and ‘60s inspired cat eye frames, these sunglasses are presented with an inverted design that created an ‘upside down’ effect. The frames and temples are created using multiple layers of black and white acetate. Enamelled floral details and a petite 'Gucci' logo further enrich the design.” [sic]

Another company ripping off its customers 😂

This upside down glasses costs ₹55,672 ($754.99)#gucci pic.twitter.com/t4uk9PL4No — Vishnu Pisharody (@iamvishnupish) December 13, 2020

Gucci is one of the biggest fashion trolls, why are they selling upside down glasses for $755😂 — 😎🔥🔥🔥 (@gorgeousReedz) December 10, 2020

UK Snooker star wore a similar style of "upside down" specs so that he could see to play, so the Gucci style isn't even original! pic.twitter.com/nNU2NJxHl4 — Lesley M (@Lee_Lesley_M) December 9, 2020

i mean i have been wearing my glasses upside down as a joke for ages and now gucci decides to make it a trend, am i a joke https://t.co/Lpb99kA0pH — finch’s on mars☄️ (@braindeadstyles) December 10, 2020

Gucci why are we doing this pic.twitter.com/kfGPeNmyVL — porochista khakpour (@PKhakpour) December 9, 2020

Thanks to your tweet I decided to join the trend with my vintage frames 🤣 pic.twitter.com/WoAWADUTQp — michelle (@spazluvsshoes) December 10, 2020

