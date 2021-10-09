Guinness World Records: New Record In Flipping Bottles In Two Seconds; Watch

Guinness World Records frequently posts videos on their official Instagram account highlighting numerous world records, and the most recent one is yet another new world record. In the video, a man is shown breaking the world record for bottle flipping. Brendan Kelbie, as identified by Guinness World Records, flips three bottles in less than three seconds.

The short clip opens with Brendan holding a bottle in front of the table, he flips it and the bottle stands perfectly on the table. He proceeds to do that with two other bottles with the same result. The clip was shared on Instagram one day ago with the caption, "Fastest time to flip three water bottles 2.09 secs[sic]."

Netizens react

As of now, the video has received over 2 lakh views and more than 20 thousand likes. It has invited a huge number of comments from the netizens who were impressed by Brendan's skills. One of the Instagram users wrote, "does flipping two bottles with both hands count? or you have to do it one by one?[sic]." Meanwhile, another comment read, "Do u remember a indian aunty flipped 5 bottles together[sic]."

A third person commented, "Do you get paid when you set a new record?[sic]."

Other bottle flipping video

Videos of bottle flipping have become quite popular on the Internet. Recently a video was circulating where a boy approaches his mother in the kitchen, who was cooking and places a plastic bottle in her hand and asks her to flip it and says that if she successfully does that she will win Rs 2,000 from him. She says nothing and flips the bottle with ease. the bottle returned to its normal position. That caught the son off guard and his mother received Rs 2,000 as a gift.

Guinness World Records' recent post

Recently, Guinness World Record shared another video of a man with the longest nose. A Turkish man named Mehmet Ozyurek has a nose that measures 8.8 cm. He set the world record in the March of 2010. On March 18, 2010, Ozyurek's nose was measured on the set of the television show Lo Show Dei Record in Rome, Italy. The post, as of now, has received more than 1 lakh likes and the number is constantly rising.

