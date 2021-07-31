Guinness World Records Recognises US' Samantha Ramsdell For 6.52cm 'largest Mouth Gape'

With a larger-than-life mouth, 31-year-old Samantha Ramsdell from Connecticut, US, has set a Guinness World Record for the largest mouth gape in the female category. With a mouth gape of 6.52 cm i.e. 2.56 inches, she has been confirmed for sporting the world's largest mouth gape after going viral on TikTok for her sizeable jaw.

Apparently, she can fit an entire apple in her mouth. She has posted several videos on social media showing off the unusually giant size of her mouth. Upon suggestions from her massive fan followers on social media, Samantha visited a dentist and got her gape measured in the presence of a Guinness adjucator. Thereafter, she held the record for the same.

"Being 31 and being able to get a record for something that really I was so insecure about, it's great because now it is like one of the biggest, best things about me," she said in an interview with another news agency.

While examining, it was found that she could virtually fit a whole green apple in her mouth and even bite through single-stacked famous American cheeseburgers. Some of her culinary achievements can be viewed on her TikTok channel which she began last year as a way to while away time during the pandemic.

“At first, I was like, well... am I too old to be on TikTok? But it was the one thing I could do right now to keep me busy and keep me creative, so I started doing some singing, some of my comedy stuff, and I did one comedy video where I made this crazy face, and the children of TikTok were like, ‘what happened to your face?!," she said after breaking the record.

However, she then disclosed her record-breaking large mouth in her video and her account now brags a good 1.7 million followers.

“If I had advice for anyone who had a large body part, or something really unique, and they wanted to go for the Guinness World Records title, I would say do it! Do it proud and make it your biggest asset. It’s your superpower, it is something that makes you special and different from everyone else walking around," Samantha further said.

