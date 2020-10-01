Boy Dressed As Mahatma Gandhi Takes COVID-19 Test; Says 'our Nation Will Be Healthy'

Ahead of Gandhi Jayanti, a boy in Gujarat dressed up as Mahatma Gandhi while undertaking COVID-19 test. Although India ranks highest in recoveries from the deadly breathing infection, the cases are surging at an equally alarming rate. However, the 10-year-old who hails from Rajkot asked people of not getting afraid of the coronavirus tests.

Accompanied by 'Kasturba'

Photos of the boy were shared by ANI on Twitter. In the pictures, the little boy could be seen dressed in white loincloth and shawl while a nurse takes his samples. In addition to the clothing, he could also be seen wearing Gandhi’s trademark spectacles and a white cap to complete the look. Along with him, the photographs also feature a girl apparently dressed as Gandhi’s wife Kasturba. The little girl could be seen donning a white saree with navy blue borders.

Gujarat: A 10-year-old boy from Rajkot dressed up as Mahatma Gandhi and went for his #COVID19 test.



He said, "My swab samples have been taken for coronavirus test. People should not be apprehensive about the test. Our country will be healthy only if we cooperate." (29.09.2020) pic.twitter.com/pfFoSwsgUb — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2020

Speaking to ANI about the ongoing pandemic, the 10-year-old said, "My swab samples have been taken for coronavirus test. People should not be apprehensive about the test. Our country will be healthy only if we cooperate." Since shared his photographs have racked up over 500 likes.

COVID-19 in India

This comes as India's total COVID cases rose to 63,12,584 on October 1. Out of the total9,40,705 are active while 52,73,201 people have recovered. In addendum, a total of 98,678 people have died. Meanwhile, 'Bilateral 'Air Bubble' arrangement is now in place for flights between India & Oman, taking the number of such arrangements to 16. Carriers of India & Oman will operate between the two countries, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.

