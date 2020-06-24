Twitterati React As US President Donald Trump Suspends Issuing Of H-1B Visas

On Tuesday, June 23, 2020, the president of the United States of America, Donald Trump stated that the US government will reject issuing of H-1B visas. It has been reported that US President Donald Trump has asked the government to temporarily suspend the issuing of H-1B visas effective immediately. The decision was, reportedly, made in order to protect local workers in the USA from facing unemployment.

US President Donald Trump is reportedly making an attempt to safeguard jobs for the people in the USA. It has been reported that the H-1B visas will not be given to people at least till the end of this year, that is, until December 2020. The decision is expected to have a jarring effect on both Indian and American companies in the following year, 2021.

The suspension of the H-1B visa or the US work visa will reportedly have an impact on the Indian professionals working in the USA. The Indians working in the IT sector are allegedly going to face the heat more prominently than other sectors. Indians have taken to their social media to talk about the H-1B visa or the US work visa.

Reactions on US work visa ban

Am I the only one that feels that the cancellation of H1B &other visas is actually a blessing in disguise for India?70% of the recipients of these visas are Indians.

Atleast now the brilliant Indian minds can contribute to the progress of this country &their own people #H1Bvisas — Khushi Bokadia (@bokadia_khushi) June 23, 2020

The current pause on #H1Bvisas will be beneficial to India, particularly in light of Modi’s call for being “aatmanirbhar”. All this talent will love to stay back in India. Moreover they can do all the “howdy” right there! — The Calm आदमी (@TheCalmAadmi) June 23, 2020

So Indian are crying for ban of #H1Bvisas instead of crying Indian need to work in India and use their talent here #braindrain — gauravsharma (@CoolGaurav47) June 23, 2020

The suspension of the H1B visa program is bad for the US, bad for innovation, and will shatter dreams and disrupt lives. As a former H1B visa holder, my heart goes out to all the families affected.#H1Bvisas — @iamsaini (@Rajsaini2230) June 23, 2020

#H1Bvisas

Meanwhile all the Indian students and employees in US.

pavam pic.twitter.com/H2I0obgOsE — no 4 (@rt291) June 23, 2020

When you realize that you won't be able to go to India for Diwali. #ImmigrationBan #H1Bvisas pic.twitter.com/Z6oDZ4o8w8 — Nikhil Karkare (@nikhilkarkare8) June 23, 2020

What is the H-1B visa?

The H-1B visa is also referred to as the US work visa. It falls under the Immigration and Nationality Act in the United States of America. The visa allows employers from the USA to temporarily hire employees from different parts of the world in specialty fields. It has been reported that a person holding an H-1B visa could stay back in the USA for a minimum of 3 years. However, the duration of the stay can be extended up to 6 years. After 6 years, the person who held the visa must reapply.

