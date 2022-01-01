Happy New Year: Video Of Cute Doggo Viewing Fireworks Welcoming 2022 Goes Viral; Watch

People across the world on Saturday bid adieu to 2021 and welcomed a New Year with hopes for a better future, even as the world continues to face the wrath of the COVID-19 pandemic. At such a time of crisis, a video featuring the celebration of a doggo has taken the internet by storm. While New Year celebrations across the world remained minimal with dazzling fireworks on a bare minimum, a dog was seen to be enjoying the display with no fear. In a short video clip, which was shared on Reddit, a doggo can be seen looking out of a window as the world rang in 2022 together - in a joyful and festive mood.

The 15-second-long video footage begins by showing colourful firecrackers lighting up the night sky while the pet dog stands up straight as it gazed out the window. It keeps looking back at its owners to make sure that its family members are also enjoying the fireworks. The sweet dog video was posted with the caption, “Happy New Year from my dog and me”

Take a look at the Viral video of dog welcomes 2022:

Netizens' reactions to the viral video of a dog enjoying fireworks

The video was posted around 16 hours ago on the subReddit r/aww, and upon its upload, the post has garnered more than 15,000 upvotes. Many dog lovers have responded on the platform and many praised the dog for getting scared of the crackers. A social media user wrote, “My golden-doodle is the same way!”, While another has written, “We can walk our dogs off-leash, they don't give a shit either. They are afraid of butterflies and hedgehogs though....” Further, take a look at how Redditors react to the video, “That's the first dog I've seen that is not afraid of crackers. He's the bravest”, “My dog is so mesmerized by them we always bring her with us to firework events. My cats on the other hand…”, “My cat legit likes fireworks. I take her out every July 4th to see them”, “I literally took my dog to the beach to see the fireworks” and many more.

(Image: Reddit.com)