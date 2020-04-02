The Debate
Mumbai Police Share Harry Potter Meme To Urge People To 'stay Home', Netizens Impressed

What’s Viral

“The house and mother's bloodline kept Harry safe as long as he was home. Very smart”, agreed a Twitter user in the comments to the Harry Potter meme.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
Harry Potter

A coronavirus advisory tweet shared by Maharashtra office of Press Information Bureau (PIB) that depicted a Harry Potter meme has sparked laughter on the internet. “Did you know?” the caption read, further stating that Harry potter remained safe and wasn’t attacked by Lord Voldemort because he stayed at home. The hashtags #StayHome #Lockdown21 #Stayhomestaysafe followed the caption, creating awareness among the public about the importance of following precautionary measures at the time of the COVID-19 outbreak. 

Internet calls the meme 'informative'

The tweet garnered over 384 likes and was shared by 142 people, as it continues to be widely circulated. “The house and mother's bloodline kept Harry safe as long as he was home. Very smart”, agreed a Twitter user. “Oh! God the best thing I watched today”, wrote another. The police authorities, over the past few days, have struggled to disperse the assembly of the crowd. 

