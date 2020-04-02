Mumbai Police Share Harry Potter Meme To Urge People To 'stay Home', Netizens Impressed

A coronavirus advisory tweet shared by Maharashtra office of Press Information Bureau (PIB) that depicted a Harry Potter meme has sparked laughter on the internet. “Did you know?” the caption read, further stating that Harry potter remained safe and wasn’t attacked by Lord Voldemort because he stayed at home. The hashtags #StayHome #Lockdown21 #Stayhomestaysafe followed the caption, creating awareness among the public about the importance of following precautionary measures at the time of the COVID-19 outbreak.

#DidYouKnow that Harry Potter was always safe at his home?



Yes, Voldemort never attacked Harry when he was home.



Wonder why? Well, ask any #HarryPotter fan you know!



Yes, #StayHome during #LockDown21, #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/CX0pKV68nf — PIB in Maharashtra 🇮🇳 #StayHome (@PIBMumbai) April 1, 2020

Internet calls the meme 'informative'

The tweet garnered over 384 likes and was shared by 142 people, as it continues to be widely circulated. “The house and mother's bloodline kept Harry safe as long as he was home. Very smart”, agreed a Twitter user. “Oh! God the best thing I watched today”, wrote another. The police authorities, over the past few days, have struggled to disperse the assembly of the crowd.

Yes.. 😄😄 good sense of humour.. — chndrshkr (@chndrshkrshtty) April 2, 2020

Too good!! Good work! Give a raise to your meme maker!! ❤️❤️❤️ — Nitesh Khandelwal (@VillManNK) April 1, 2020

Good to see memes like this. — Nithin Raj (@SapphireSnippet) April 1, 2020

I like the creativity used here to spread awareness — shruzPa (@shruzPa) April 1, 2020

Yes I agree 😊😊 — Sandip jaiswal (@Sandipj42665404) April 1, 2020

😆😆👌👌 — Devas Pathak (@dynamiccdevas) April 1, 2020

Please do not forget that Harry Potter was safe at home until he turned 17. — Krishnamurthy G (@GKrishnamurthy) April 2, 2020

Okay, wow — Anurag Pankajakshan (@suburbancheta) April 1, 2020

Plot ka pehla scene bhool gaye 😂😂😂😂😂 — S (I) M (P) (@mtvsubbalakshmi) April 1, 2020

