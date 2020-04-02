Heinens Hours And Special Senior Hours During Coronavrius Pandemic

While most small stores have been shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, several supermarkets are still open and sell essential products to customers. Heinen's grocery stores will also remain open during the COVID-19 outbreak and will sell all their usual products. However, working hours for Heinen's stores will be severely shortened due to the thread of the disease. Heinen's, like many other grocery chains, will also have a special senior hour for elderly and at-risk customers.

Heinen's hours and senior hours

Also Read | New York virus toll doubles in 72 hours as hot spots spread

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all Heinen's stores will open at 8 AM and will shut down at 7 PM. However, on Sundays, stores will open at the usual time of 8 AM but will shut down an hour earlier at 6 PM. These shortened work hours will allow the store employees to clean up and sanitize the location to minimise the risk of Coronavirus. Heinen's stores will also use these extra hours to restock their supplies for customers.

Also Read | COVID-19: US records highest single day deaths with 884 fatalities within 24 hours

Moreover, Heinen's stores have also reserved their first working hour, from 8 AM to 9 AM, for senior citizens and immunocompromised shoppers. During this special senior hour, only senior citizens above the age of 60 and at-risk workers will be allowed to enter and purchase from the shop. Senior citizens and at-risk individuals will have to show their ID card at the entry to shop during the special senior hours. This special hour is meant to safeguard those shoppers who are most venerable to the ongoing pandemic.

Also Read | ACME hours and ACME senior hours during current Coronavirus situation

Heinen's stores will also be taking all the necessary precautions to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection. Some products will also be limited for purchase o prevent hoarding. Delivery services will be functional during the pandemic. However, to minimize unsanitary practices, Heinen's stores will no longer be giving refunds, returns or rainchecks.

Also Read | Dierbergs hours and special senior hours during COVID-19 pandemic