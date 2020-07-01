Harvard Student Says She Will Stab ‘all Lives Matter’ Proponents, Netizens Demand Action

A video of Harvard student is doing rounds on the internet in which she said she will “stab” the next person who says ‘all lives matter’ as the Black Lives Matter movement continues across the world. Claira Janover, a student of Government and Psychology at Harvard University as per her LinkedIn profile, uploaded a video on her TikTok account saying she will show her paper cut to the man bleeding due to the stab wound and say that her “cut matters too”.

“The next person who has the sheer nerve, the sheer entitled cockacity to say ‘all lives matter’, imma stab you, imma stab you and while you are struggling and bleeding out imma show you my paper cut and say ‘my cut matters too’,” Janover can be heard saying in the TikTok video widely shared on Twitter.

While Janover was trying to compare the oppression and discrimination faced by the Black community against the social privilege of white people, some of the netizens comprehended as a threat to supporters of ‘all lives matter’. Charlie Kirk, an American author and Republican donor, tweeted asking if Harvard would take any action against its student “threatening to stab” people who say “all lives matter”

Why did Harvard kick out students who told stupid jokes when they were kids but not people like this girl who call for violence against people who say “All Lives Matter”



She’s advocating for stabbing people & watching them bleed out



How is that okay?



RT!pic.twitter.com/uoRgIpOgmL — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 1, 2020

Netizens demand action

While some of the netizens argued in favour of Janover saying proponents of all lives matter mean Black lives do not matter, others called her “terrorist”, “mentally ill”, and “weak human being”. Check out some of the reactions:

At this point everyone knows that All Live Matter is code for Black Lives Do Not Matter. Racism lite, for those who are too cowardly to just come out and say “I’m a racist.” — Padraig 🏡 (@patrickmkcirtap) June 30, 2020

They should do something. This girl sounds like a psychopath! — Ariel Perez (@apdiaz85) June 30, 2020

She's just a weak human being, mentally ill and can't handle her emotions. She probably needs some serious therapy before she hurts herself or someone else. Pray for her because hopefully you know what matters. https://t.co/6uTrBitijs — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) June 30, 2020

Check out the terrorist threatening people who say All lives matter.... sicko https://t.co/tzgCYOJLEe — Q-tip (@Hm102769) June 30, 2020

This is that same girl I saw yesterday who was having imaginary conversations with herself to prove Trump supporters are nazis or something https://t.co/miiQwoKErN — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 1, 2020

