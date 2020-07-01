Last Updated:

Harvard Student Says She Will Stab ‘all Lives Matter’ Proponents, Netizens Demand Action

A Harvard student said in a TikTok video that she will “stab” the next person who says ‘all lives matter’ as the Black Lives Matter movement continues.

Harvard

A video of Harvard student is doing rounds on the internet in which she said she will “stab” the next person who says ‘all lives matter’ as the Black Lives Matter movement continues across the world. Claira Janover, a student of Government and Psychology at Harvard University as per her LinkedIn profile, uploaded a video on her TikTok account saying she will show her paper cut to the man bleeding due to the stab wound and say that her “cut matters too”.

“The next person who has the sheer nerve, the sheer entitled cockacity to say ‘all lives matter’, imma stab you, imma stab you and while you are struggling and bleeding out imma show you my paper cut and say ‘my cut matters too’,” Janover can be heard saying in the TikTok video widely shared on Twitter.

While Janover was trying to compare the oppression and discrimination faced by the Black community against the social privilege of white people, some of the netizens comprehended as a threat to supporters of ‘all lives matter’. Charlie Kirk, an American author and Republican donor, tweeted asking if Harvard would take any action against its student “threatening to stab” people who say “all lives matter”

Netizens demand action

While some of the netizens argued in favour of Janover saying proponents of all lives matter mean Black lives do not matter, others called her “terrorist”, “mentally ill”, and “weak human being”. Check out some of the reactions:

