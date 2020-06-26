Mamta Mohandas Says 'everything Is Peaceful' In US After The Black Lives Matter Movement

Mamta Mohandas, last seen in Akhil Paul and Anas Khan's Forensic, recently flew back to the United States, after being in lockdown for more than 65 days with her parents in Kerala. The Malayalam actor, who resides near the Venice beach, US, talked about the Black Lives Matter movement, in a recent media interview with an online portal. She said that everyone was agitated with the turn of events from the past few weeks. So, protests were the only option, when the administration was negligent, said Mamta Mohandas.

Mamta Mohandas, who resides in Venice, too extended her support to the Black Lives Matter movement through social media. Further in the interview, Mamta said that if people had not stood for themselves, there would not have been any progress in this matter. She further added, the only thing that agitated the Black Lives Matter movement protestors was the looting that was occurring in the shops. Lastly, she opined that she is happy that things in the United States are peaceful. And businesses are opening up, and life is returning back to normal.

All Balck Lives Matter on the Hollywood Boulevard

Though Mamta Mohandas resides near the Venice beach, she did not miss to mention the painting on Hollywood Boulevard that reads, 'All Black Lives Matter'. The rainbow-coloured painting is sure to attract attention and turn into another tourist stop, exclaims Mamta Mohandas. Lastly, in the same interview, Mamta Mohandas talked about the changes she saw in her neighbourhood after the pandemic.

Mamta Mohandas revealed that life in the bustling neighbourhood is different now. She disclosed that most of the places in the vicinity are closed or opened for a few hours. She exclaimed everything is changed, but life is returning to normalcy.

Mamta Mohandas, last seen in Forensic, has a slew of movies at different stages of production. She will be next seen in Prashanth Murali's Lalbagh. The film touted to be a crime-thriller stars Mamta Mohandas in the lead, while actors like Rahul Madhav, Nandini Rai, and Sijoy Varghese essay pivotal roles. The trailer of the forthcoming movie was recently released, amping the expectations of the moviegoers.

The Mamta Mohandas starrer is produced by Raj Zacharias under his production banner. Besides the upcomer, Mamta Mohandas has an array of movies in her kitty.

