Have You Ever Seen A Pink Dolphin? WATCH This Viral Video Of A Rare Pink Dolphin

Dolphins are considered one of the friendliest sea creatures and are often seen interacting with humans. Dolphins are mostly found in greyish-blue colour out in the ocean, but a viral video shows a rare pink dolphin. The video has been going viral on social media and was shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter.

Pink Dolphin's viral video

If you haven’t seen a pink dolphin💕

(Credit in the video) pic.twitter.com/PBZWfmosm0 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 19, 2021

The viral video was watched by over 65 thousand users and has been shared by over 700 people. The video shows a pink dolphin swimming in the ocean along with other grey coloured dolphins. The video is reportedly of the Do Son beach area in Hai Phong City of Vietnam. Users were curious after watching the video and one user asked "Never seen one, is it a genetic mutation or some sort of algae makes them appear pink?" to which another user replied, "they r amazon river pink dolphin - pink colour is due to scar tissue resulting from rough games or fighting over conquests."

The pink dolphin is known as the boto, bufeo or pink river dolphin. In 2008, this species was ranked by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) as being data deficient, due to the uncertainty regarding its population trends and the impact of threats. While hunting is a major threat, in recent decades greater impacts on population have been due to the loss of habitat and inadvertent entanglement in fishing lines. It is the only species of river dolphin kept in captivity, mainly in Venezuela and Europe; however, it is difficult to train and a high mortality rate is seen among captive individuals.

