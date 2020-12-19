Healthcare Workers Dance In Joy As Vaccines Arrive In US | Watch Here

With the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines, thousands of Americans are now celebrating a possible escape from the destruction that has shadowed the world for months. A video clip of one such group has surfaced online and shows healthcare workers' friends dancing to cheer vaccine distributors upon the arrival of Pfizer/BioNTech jabs. A video of the gig was shared online by Kate Walsh, the President of Boston Medical Centre, and is now spreading joy across the internet.

"Teams of people working to safely and equitably distribute vaccines to their front line colleagues getting cheered on by their friends celebrating the arrival of the vaccines! A great day, a great place,” Walsh wrote while sharing the clip. The half minute-long clip features healthcare workers and their other masked friends, most of them donning a hazmat suit performing a co-ordinated dance as music plays.

Why I love my job ⁦@The_BMC⁩ ! Teams of people working to safely and equitably distribute vaccines to their front line colleagues getting cheered on by their friends celebrating the arrival of the vaccines! A great day, a great place. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XfrIthFIY5 — Kate Walsh (@KateWalshCEO) December 14, 2020

Since shared, the clip has racked over 4.3 million views and a myriad amount of comments. While most of the people have hailed the vaccine and thanked frontline workers, many others took the opportunity to question if healthcare workers would take the jab.

Front line med workers have every right to celebrate and if some viral joy helps Americans realize that vaccines are the path forward then more the better. Thank you all for your service and for the smiles the dance brings. — Sarah Rosen Wartell (@swartell) December 15, 2020

Thinking of her, thank you for sharing! She's one of our #Heroes4Health in this fight 💛 — Americares: Supporting frontline #Heroes4Health (@Americares) December 16, 2020

Wow, the guy in the blue suit has got moves! — BethCallahan (@bethcallahan) December 15, 2020

Why is this making me cry? 😭 pic.twitter.com/DjREuIcx43 — Caroline J Kistin MD (@CJKistinMD) December 14, 2020

Mass vaccinations

The inoculation formally started on December 14 and a critical care nurse, Sandra Lindsay, was the first person in New York and among the first people in the United States to get a shot of coronavirus vaccine. As the deadly virus has been killing people of colour at disproportionate rates, Lindsay, being a black woman, was eager to prove the shot’s safety to those still hesitant about being vaccinated. While speaking to the Washington Post, her brother, Garfield Lindsay, revealed that his sister is passionate about people’s health and for her to be an example in anyway amid the pandemic, is "meaningful" to her.

Meanwhile, the US Health and Human Services announced in a statement that the Trump administration has doubled the order of the total vaccine shots it initially committed to purchasing from the pharmaceutical company Moderna Inc. in an order worth $1.65 billion to fight the pandemic.

