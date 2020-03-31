Hearing Impaired Dog's 'cute Misunderstanding' Makes Netizens Go Berserk

A dog who has a hearing disability has taken over the internet and is winning the hearts of netizens. The video shows a dog named Tucker, who is chasing after a man and a woman who is running behind the dog. The video was justly captioned “Tucker appears to have mistaken this gentleman walking by as my wife.

Tucker is also deaf and is seen chasing after a man, who is apparently not the owner, is deaf and thus started running after him. The owner of the dog, the woman is then seen running after her dog, during which the woman’s aggressive hand movements as well as the practical lunge she does to grab onto the hearing impaired dog, can be seen. Tucker soon realized that the one who is treading in front is not his owner and that his owner is by his side, he stops running, joins her owner.

This 25-second-long video was posted on subreddit page called ‘animals being confused’. The video has got a ton of comments. Netizens are in awe of this cute misunderstanding that the dog goes through.

Netizens go berserk

One Redditor said, “they walk the same! Watch. Lil guy never stood a chance.” Another said, “JESUS!! Hey mama! It’s you! How’d you get here? Let’s go.” While another commented, “Human?? Human!!! Huuuumannnnn!! Human! Human human human human huma- OH MY GOD WHO TOUCHED M-oh....hi human! Hi! Hi! Hi”, writing about what the dog must be thinking. A Reddit user said, “oh my goodness, that’s so cute! He was so happy to see her and come back home with her.” A Reddit user said, “Tucker is a good dog. Not a smart dog, but a good dog.” One person said, “Tucker is an awesome boy.

