Donald Trump Says Unproven Drug For Coronavirus Could Be 'gift From God'

The United States President Donald Trump has said that antimalarial drugs which are currently under investigation to treat the deadly coronavirus could be a “gift from God” despite the warnings by the scientists against over-exaggeration of unproven medicines. While the COVID-19 pandemic is tightening its grip across the world including the US, Trump had said last week that his administration was working to significantly expand access to hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, a related compound after the early studies in France and China found that the drugs had helped the patient suffering from the diseases caused by the fatal virus.

While many scientists including Anthony Fauci, the leading infectious disease expert in the US have urged the citizens to remain cautious until larger clinical trials actually validate the smaller studies. But, Trump on the contrary showcased confidence nad demonstrated no such restraint at White House press briefing on March 23 (local time).

The US President said, “The hydroxychloroquine and the Z-Pak, I think as a combination probably is looking very, very good," he said. "There's a real chance that it could have a tremendous impact, it would be a gift from God if that worked it would be a big game changer.” while also quoting the patient who was ill but recovered after taking the drug.

Trump criticised for overhyping drugs

According to international reports, Trump has been criticised by some in the scientific community for overhyping the drugs which could create shortages for the US citizens who need them to treat lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, diseases for which they are approved. Meanwhile, New York is also set to begin clinical trial on March 24 that would treat patients with hydroxychloroquine taken together with azithromycin, an antibiotic used to clear secondary bacterial infections.

Moreover, US Vice President Mike Pence announced that self-administered nasal swab for the illness would be made available this week. Therefore, assuring the reduction of sudden burden on the country’s health care system. Presently, the coronavirus tests are administered by health care workers wearing personal protective gear which is also struggling with shortages in supply.

(With agency inputs)