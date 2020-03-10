Heartbreaking! Photo Of Elderly Man Staring At Empty Toilet Paper Rack Goes Viral

A picture of an elderly man staring at an empty rack of loo rolls stripped clean due to panic buying of toilet papers in Australia has gone viral. The picture was shared by Facebook user Justine Bowers who said that the old man was grabbing tissues because there were no toilet papers left. The internet users have been heartbroken at the man’s situation as they widely share the photo to urge the people to stop stockpiling loo rolls amid coronavirus outbreak.

The man is at the Coles supermarket as per the media report which was stripped bare by the shoppers and had not been restocked. There has been an acute dearth of rolls across Australia, as retailers sell toilet paper rolls for skyrocketing prices due to shortage. This has left the pensioners and elderly people without the stock. A daily in Australia even decided to add eight extra pages to their newspaper so that the readers could use those eight extra pages as toilet paper if they were running low. The packs of toilet paper rolls are on sale for as high as AU$1,000,000 online on the social media marketplaces due to high demands.

Old people can't afford in bulk

As the hysteria left aisles of the supermarket clean, and the old man stood in confusion, Justin said that she tried to help by offering the man a few toilet papers out of the meager stock she had. The Perth resident emphasized in the post that many elderlies were not fortunate enough to be able to afford in huge bulk. This has left them with none at all. She urged the people to stop hoarding the loo rolls.

The internet was abuzz with reactions. ''These people buying the toilet tissues in bulk are ridiculous, really people. If you going to get the virus, toilet paper is not going to save you. Pull your heads in”, wrote an angry user. “We need more of you in the world”, wrote another user appreciating Justin. The post has been shared 36k times.

