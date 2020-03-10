Coronavirus Outbreak: Thailand Confirms 3 More Cases In The Country

Thailand has reportedly detected three more cases of the coronavirus taking the total figures of the infected to 53, out of which at least 33 have recovered and were discharged from the hospital. Dr. Sophon Iamsirithawon, the director for the Health Ministry's Division for Communicable Disease reportedly said that all new cases are Thai nationals.

The cases involve a 41-year-old Thai woman who was exposed to the patient who tested positive to the coronavirus. She has no history of travel abroad as per the reports. The other two cases involve a husband and a wife aged 46 and 47, who had just travelled to Italy. At least 188 Thai workers that have returned from South Korea, a high-risk country, have reportedly been quarantined at a naval base.

The Health Minister of Thailand had strictly discouraged travel abroad, saying it could be the last holiday for anyone that stepped abroad. Earlier, Sukhum Kanchanapimai, permanent secretary for public health, Thailand, had revealed in a media report that the health authorities investigated two of the three patients, all of whom are Thai nationals, returned after a vacation from Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido. An 8-year-old boy was then exposed to them and contracted the strain of COVID-19. He staretd showing symptoims to the disease and was admitted to the hospital due to serious health condition.

Abstain creating 'more trouble'

The male patient, however, consistently denied travelling and refused to co-operate when he first sought medical supervision. He has risks of becoming super spreader, a large transmitter from a single source, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul confirmed in a report. Therefore, the health authorities have been insisting the citizens abstain creating “more trouble” for them and exercise restraint. The Public Health Ministry officials prohibited travel to risky countries saying that people will be required to self-quarantine for at least 14 days. High-risk countries include China, South Korea, Italy, Iran, and Japan.

