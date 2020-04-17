Heartwarming Video Of Pet Dog Waiting For Mailman Wins Internet

A heartwarming video of a pet dog eagerly waiting for mailman has left netizens in awe. The video that has surfaced online shows a golden retriever dog waiting for mails outside its owner's house. The clip further shows the pet bursting into excitement as soon as the van approaches.

The mailman, who seemed familiar with the dog, puts the letters in the letterbox and plays with the pet for a few minutes before getting back in his van. The adorable video posted on twitter has garnered over 100 views and adorable comments from netizens.

.That is the true spirit of a Golden Retriever. They love to love and be loved...

loves her mailman pic.twitter.com/mVe72Y3l11 — Black Hole (@konstructivizm) April 14, 2020

Animals are so much better than people. — Neil @ BerniesTix (@BerniesTix) April 15, 2020

Aww.. what’s your dog’s address?, I want to send him a letter 😂 — Patty Banks (@Aprettypinguin) April 15, 2020

No guesses that Winnie must make the mailman's day too! — Maggie Knight (@maggiek65) April 15, 2020

Pet dog leaves netizens in splits

Meanwhile, another pet dog has left netizens in splits. Bristol Police Department’s new K-9 therapy dog, Brody has taken over the social media after pictures of him sleeping through his own swear-in ceremony surfaced online. The 3-month-old puppy, however, had reportedly woken up early for the event and was in high spirits until he was put on the chief's desk where he snoozed through his investiture.

Read: Alexis Sanchez's Ex-girlfriend Who Gifted Him Pet Dog Involved In Scary Mugging Incident

Read: Dogs Might Be Able To Detect Coronavirus In Humans: Researchers

Officer Keith Medeiros, Brody’s handler, said that the chocolate coloured Labrador “plays really hard and sleeps really hard” while speaking to US media outlets. Turns out the otherwise “very active” dog was having Monday Blues post a very tedious week.

The officer informed the international media that when he’s not playing, Brody is sleeping. The school resource officer also posted the live video on Facebook wherein the comfort dog snoozed with his eyes closed while the officers stood beside him conducting the ceremony.

Read: Volunteers Walk Italian Cats, Dogs Amid Pandemic

Read: Police Therapy Dog Sleeps Through His Own Swear-in Ceremony, Video Has Netizens In Splits



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.