Alexis Sanchez's Ex-girlfriend Who Gifted Him Pet Dog Involved In Scary Mugging Incident

Alexis Sanchez is currently in Italy on loan with Serie A giants Inter Milan from Manchester United. The Chilean winger secured a high-profile move away from Arsenal to Manchester United a couple of years ago with Henrikh Mkhitaryan moving in the opposite direction. The former Barcelona man hasn't enjoyed much success at Inter Milan as well. Things remain uncertain regarding Sanchez's future in England where he is set to return after the completion of his loan deal.

Manchester United looking to offload Alexis Sanchez in the summer transfer window

Jones, Lingard and Pereira are all vulnerable this summer. Smalling is open to moving to AS Roma permanently. #mufc have been looking for potential buyers for Alexis Sánchez #mulive [men] — utdreport (@utdreport) April 9, 2020

Former Alexis Sanchez girlfriend who gifted him a dog caught up in a terrifying mugging

Former Alexis Sanchez girlfriend Michelle Carvalho made the headlines earlier this week. The South American model was the victim of a mugging incident in her hometown which was caught on video. Michelle Carvalho uploaded a video of the same on her Instagram handle earlier today. Michelle Carvalho, who claims to have given the Manchester United ace his pet dog Humber, was robbed while on her way home with a friend in Chile. Michelle Carvalho's Instagram caption read "My friend has just been mugged at the door of a building in Providencia. The man in a pink top came up to us and offered to help us with a shopping trolley. We accepted and the next second he grabbed my friend's bag and dragged her back out to the pavement, managing to make off with her mobile. I hit him a few times."

Should Alexis Sanchez have chosen Man City instead of Man United? Paul Ince has his say

Paul Ince on Alexis Sanchez: “I bet Alexis wishes he had gone to Man City, like he was supposed to. Man United was never, ever the right move for him. The team wasn’t settled and their style of play wasn’t conducive for him.” — Bolarinwa Olajide (@iambolar) April 12, 2020

