Delhi Rains: Netizens Share Pictures And Videos Of Sudden Downpour On Social Media

After days of a dry spell in the National capital, heavy rains splashed several parts of Delhi on July 22. The sudden downpour in many areas caused traffic snarls and places with an increase in water levels. Several videos and pictures are making rounds on social media showing floodwaters inundating at various locations in the national capital.

Many residents shared pictures and videos of rainwater gushing into their houses and vehicles wading through waterlogged areas. Some videos showed the number of excitement people held after watching the rains splashing the city while the others were shocked to see the puddles formed on the roads and outside their houses.

Here are some of the tweets:

Today Good Rains observed over #Delhi NCR as places recorded 80mm+ rainfall.



Currently partly cloudy sky with cool breeze even Max Temp. today didn't cross 30°c at many stations over Delhi NCR.#DelhiRains #delhirain #gurugram #gurgaon #Faridabad pic.twitter.com/aUWb5FO573 — Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) July 22, 2020

Aaj brown hai paani paani paani aur dil bhi saani saani saani saani...from ITO towards IP Estate metro station.#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/tuCu1DKhKk — Meganbilli (@McMeggg) July 22, 2020

#DelhiRains So many different government's, so many promises, this is what we have achieved. Bharat mata ki jai 🙏 pic.twitter.com/0ufiOnXeJc — Saurabh Verma (@100rab_v) July 22, 2020

