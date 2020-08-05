Ayodhya Ram Mandir bhumi pujan: Netizens celebrate historic day with colorful artworks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5 unveiled the plaque to mark the laying of Ram temple foundation stone in Ayodhya. The occasion which has now sent a wave of joy across the nation also witnessed participation from President of Ram Mandir Trust Mahant Nitya Gopal Das, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, UP Governor Anandiben Patel and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat. On this occasion, people took to Twitter to share creative doodles and paintings of lord Ram.

With hashtags like #LordRam, #Rammandir, #JaiShreeRam, netizens flooded Twitter with vibrant artworks that depict incidents from Lord Ram's life. People have shared animated images, doodles and other artworks, of the Indian deity. A particular image that caught people ‘s attention is an original doodle of Lord Ram in the Indian constitution.

Ram is not just a name#Ram is our culture



Ram is not only our history

Ram is our faith#राममंदिर_से_रामराज्य pic.twitter.com/qyvsyQ7W1t — Rakhi Belgaonkar (@RakhiBelgaonka1) August 5, 2020

✨Shree Ram✨



ಆರಂಭ ಅಸ್ತಿತ್ತ್ವ ಅಂತ್ಯ ನೀ ರಾಮ|

ಪೂರ್ಣ ನೀ ಪ್ರಕಟ ನೀ ಆನಂದ ರಾಮ|



You Lord Ram are

The origin, the existence the conclusion..

The whole and the explicit 🙏#JaiShreeRam#Doodles pic.twitter.com/SwhSWITDDR — ✨Parvati✨ (@siddidatri) August 4, 2020

#AyodhyaRamTemple is 500 year old dream of many people.

Irrespective of parties, people and religion - everyone are happy today. May #LordRam always be with us and shower his blessings.#RamMandirAyodhya pic.twitter.com/rJZM7BpFml — Ravi Kumar Yadav (@ravikumaryadav9) August 5, 2020

#LordRam is the Seventh Incarnation & the Best of men [Purusottam].



His eternal, the most superior,

the most divine name is '#Ram'.



RAGHAV

~ One Who's from Raghu clan;🛡️



DHANVINE

~ Wielder of the bow;.🏹



JAMADGNYA

~ Destroyer of Jamadagni's Son's

arrogance;🌟#NamesofLord pic.twitter.com/WXkHixRHsZ — RASESWARI (@raseswari_108) August 4, 2020

#ProfileForRam

This's how the squirrel got its stripes;



when Lord Ram saw the squirrel trying to pick stones to help his army build a bridge, he picked it up and caressed its back. 🐿️#सबके_राम#PastLife#LordRam pic.twitter.com/cJyutqXebT — RASESWARI (@raseswari_108) August 4, 2020

Lord Ram holds a unique place in our culture & civilization. His life teaches us the importance of truth, justice, equality of all, compassion & brotherhood. We need to focus on establishing an egalitarian society based on the values espoused by #LordRam.

May Lord Ram’s temple pic.twitter.com/1vFQMj6s53 — Daya Shankar Sharma (@DayaSha76532288) August 5, 2020

The re-building of the temple to #Ram should include all #castes at the management level. Otherwise the celebration of Lord Ram may not be dear to all sections of Hindus. The long term survival of Hinduism depends on its willingness to shed caste hierarchy and embrace fraternity. pic.twitter.com/UuCtAbZp2M — Sanjay Yadav, PhD. Author. (@YsSanjay) August 5, 2020

I'm so happy that #rammandir is coming up, even more happy as it will be built up within Constitutional ambit.



Hinduism is inclusive & Lord rama is the embodiment of tolerance, justice & high moral values. Inculcating these values is the truest devotion! #JaiShreeRam ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/LzFrPK2EbF — Atchaya Parthiban (@Atchaya92289636) August 5, 2020

Ram Mandir 'Bhumi Pujan'

Prime Minister Modi who arrived in Ayodhya earlier on August 5, took part in the 'bhumi pujan' at Ram Janambhoomi site. PM Modi also planted a 'parijat' sapling in the temple premises, considered a divine plant, ahead of the foundation stone-laying of Ram Temple. He arrived at Ram Janmabhoomi site after offering prayers at the Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on August 5 said that PM Modi's foresight and wisdom paved the way for peaceful resolution of the Ram temple issue and fulfilling the dream. The power of Indian democracy and judiciary under the leadership of PM Modi has shown the world how solutions to problems can be found through democratic and constitutional means, he said at the groundbreaking ceremony for the temple here. "Prime Minister's foresight and wisdom paved the way for peaceful resolution of Ram temple issue," he said. Yogi said people have struggled for 500 years for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

