Arvind Kejriwal Extends Greetings, Prays For India's Progress On Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan

On the occasion of the Ram temple 'bhumi pujan' ceremony on Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal extended greetings to the nation and prayed for progress of the country in the times to come. He sought the blessings of Lord Rama to eradicate hunger, illiteracy and poverty from India, making it the ‘most powerful nation in the world.’

"Congratulations to the entire country on the occasion of Bhumi Poojan May the blessings of Lord Rama be with us. With his blessings, our country will get rid of hunger, illiteracy and poverty and make India the most powerful nation in the world. May India give direction to the world in times to come," CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

भूमि पूजन के मौक़े पर पूरे देश को बधाई



भगवान राम का आशीर्वाद हम पर बना रहे। उनके आशीर्वाद से हमारे देश को भुखमरी, अशिक्षा और ग़रीबी से मुक्ति मिले और भारत दुनिया का सबसे शक्तिशाली राष्ट्र बने। आने वाले समय में भारत दुनिया को दिशा दे।



जय श्री राम! जय बजरंग बली! — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 5, 2020

PM Modi arrives in Ayodhya

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ayodhya to participate in the Ram temple 'bhumi pujan' ceremony. He was welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries after PM landed in the city.

PM Modi's first stop will be at Hanumangarhi temple, marking the first-ever visit by any Prime Minister to this temple. He will also be the first PM to visit the Ram Janmabhoomi site. The much-awaited foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will take place amid much fanfare today.

PM will unveil a slab to mark the laying of the foundation stone and also release a commemorating postage stamp on 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'.

Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan

The foundation stone of the Ram Temple slated to be built in Ayodhya will be laid today at 12:30 pm. Larsen & Toubro (L&T) which will construct the two-floor temple using Sompura Marbles - spanning 161ft in length, 140ft in width, and 128 ft in height, comprising of 5 domes.

Out of the 162 eminent guests invited for the Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Mandir, 135 saints belonging to 135 spiritual traditions will be present. Some eminent citizens of Ayodhya have also been invited to the ceremony. The sacred soil from over 2000 holy places and water from more than 100 rivers has been brought for the Bhoomi Pujan. PM Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Ram Mandir trust chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, and UP Governor Anandiben Patel shall be present on the stage.

