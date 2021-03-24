Here's Why People In The Philippines Are Posing For Delivery Riders | See Pictures

People in the Philippines have been posing for the delivery person after receiving parcels. Reading the sentence again won't make any difference as YES, residents are getting a picture clicked with the packages they have received to prove the parcels are "actually delivered". Several pictures have gone viral on social media forums that can show how enthusiastically customers are striking the pose, some are hilarious.

The pictures have been shared by an OurAsians page on Facebook alongside the caption, "In the Philippines, pictures are required to prove that packages are delivered". In the post, people have been striking pose with their delivery parcels in the Philippines. There is a procedure to take proof of the delivery of an item but the people of the Philippines have certainly made the process a little different.

Since being shared, the post has got 5.5K likes and accumulated thousands of comments from netizens. One user wrote, "Amazon needs to level up their game." Another user commented, "Amazing hahaha. I wish I had the confidence to pose like this with my packages". Another individual wrote, "Basically delivery riders in the Philippines are also photographer".

Mother Surprises Shopaholic Son On His Birthday

Meanwhile, Nina Evans Willams from the United Kingdom surprised her son with a unique idea. Nina, a professional cake baker designed a special cake for her shopaholic son Kane on his birthday. She baked a chocolate cake that exactly looked like an Amazon parcel. Nina had shared pictures of the unique cake on Instagram.

Nina designed the cake for her son's 24th birthday and it looks exactly like an amazon parcel. While posting the pictures, Nina wrote, "THIS IS CAKE, NOT an Amazon box! My son's surprise birthday cake! Happy 24th birthday Kaney!". She whipped up the cardboard like confection and served it on a "concrete" slab, reported Fox News Network quoting news agency South West News Service. Nina told that her son is a shopaholic and she tricked him into believing his birthday cake as online delivery. It took her a whole to bake this four-layer cake. She did the icing and decorations the next day.

Image Credits: OurAsian Facebook

