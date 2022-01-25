Himachal: Groom Takes JCB Ride To Reach Wedding Venue Amid Heavy Snowfall In Shimla; Watch

There is no denying that one's wedding day is one of the most enjoyable moments in a person's life. Many couples do all sorts of creative and bizarre things on their special day. Several videos of wedding ceremonies surface on the internet and they often grab the attention of social media users. Recently, a new video has emerged on the microblogging site which shows the groom taking a ride in JCB machines to reach his wedding venue in Shimla as heavy snowfall caused hindrance while he was on his way, for his marriage rituals.

The video of the groom heading towards the wedding venue amid the heavy snowfall in JCB machines has been shared on Twitter. The clip has been posted by a Twitter user who goes by the name @Anilkimta2 alongside the caption, "Because of heavy Snowfall going on in Himachal,a barat was ferried in Two JCB Machines in a Snow Bound are of Shimla district in Himachal ..Watch this video of Barat in JCBs ..Himachali Rocks." Amid the heavy snowfall, the groom and the people in the video who were participating in the wedding used two JCB machines to reach the wedding venue in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. The video shows the groom and the 'Barat' heading towards the wedding venue in the JCB while the Himachali song can be heard playing in the background, in the clip. Watch the video here:

Because of heavy Snowfall going on in Himachal,a barat was ferried in Two JCB Machines in a Snow Bound are of Shimla district in Himachal ..Watch this video of Barat in JCBs ..Himachali Rocks pic.twitter.com/OU6hDDVQea — Anilkimta (@Anilkimta2) January 24, 2022

Bride showcases flexibility skills during garland ceremony

Recently, a hilarious video of a bride and groom went viral on social media where the bride showcased her flexibility to tease the groom during varmala ceremony. The video was shared by @parulgargmakeup on Instagram alongside the caption, "Bend it like". In the video, the bride and groom were standing facing each other as they were about to exchange the garlands. As the groom tried to put the garland on the bride, she bent backwards and as he tried more, she bent further. The video ended with the groom moving his wife-to be towards him. In the video, the couple laughed throughout the fun-filled varmala ceremony. Take a look at the post:

