Horse Wears Jeans For Specific Reason; Netizens Thrilled By Its Fashion Statement

In an image that went viral on social media, a horse was seen sporting a pair of denim suspenders to keep flies away from the wound on its leg. The incident caught the attention of netizens when a Twitter user Bon Voytas shared a picture of his horse casually sporting suspenders.

The Twitter handle elaborated that his better half came up with the DIY idea wherein she made the horse sport a denim cut-out because his leg had a wound and flies were required to be kept at bay.

Taking to Twitter, Bon Voytas shared, "My wife’s horse has a problem with flies bothering his leg wound so she harnessed her Doctoral degree and fashioned him jean suspenders…"

My wife’s horse has a problem with flies bothering his leg wound so she harnessed her Doctoral degree and fashioned him jean suspenders… pic.twitter.com/BQOsOthyL3 — Ben Voytas (@BenVoytas) July 18, 2021

The tweet has received over 45,000 likes on the social media portal with more than 5,000 retweets. Apparently, the idea impressed netizens as hundreds of people posted their reactions in the comment section of the post. While few shared their fascination of seeing a horse donning jeans others could not contain their humorous self. Let us take a look at a few of netizens' funny reactions.

