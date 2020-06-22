This Hotel With No Walls And Roof Offers Stunning View Of Swiss Alps, See Pictures

Even though the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus has ruined many travel plans, now many parts of the world have decided to boost their tourism industry by lifting border restrictions. While there are many places that travellers wish to strike-off their list, this hotel with a 360-degree view of Swiss Alps with rooms having no walls should definitely be once in a lifetime kind of experience. What internet users have called ‘stunning’ are the rooms of Null Stern Hotel in Switzerland that come without any walls, giving the visitors the first-hand experience of luxury amid nature’s one of the most magnificent regions. Watch some pictures of the open-air hotel:

The hotel’s name translates to “zero stars”. While talking to an international media outlet, the co-founder of the hotel, Daniel Charbonnier explained that the name implies on the visitors because the ‘star is not the hotel but each guest’. He also said that the reason behind removing all walls from the room is to only ‘leave you and your experience’. The Null Stern Hotel was launched back in 2016 and initially after its opening, it was booked throughout the next year. With the increasing demand across the world, reportedly the team has been trying to place many such Null Stern beds on other popular locations in Switzerland.



Read - Ganga Ram Hospital Seeks More Time To Convert Taj Mansingh Hotel Into COVID-19 Facility

Read - 150 Cannery Workers Forced Into Hotel Quarantine Without Pay

‘Hope to visit’

Thousands of people have expressed their wish to visit the open-air hotel among other unique experiences that they have planned while being confined to their homes. One of the internet users commented on the hotel’s post saying they are hoping to be there ‘this summer’ and someone else said, “this is awesome”. One of the netizens even lauded the view that the hotel offers of Swiss Alps and another said it is a part of her “bucket list”. Many either posted heart emoticons implying they ‘love it’ or said it is “wonderful”.

Read - NBA Disney Hotels: Inside The Lavish Gran Destino, Grand Floridian And The Yacht Club

Read - Cancun Hotels Receive First Guests After Virus Closure



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.