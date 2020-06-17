NBA Disney Hotels: Inside The Lavish Gran Destino, Grand Floridian And The Yacht Club

The NBA is gearing up to resume its season at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida as the league looks to salvage the postseason this campaign. According to recent reports, Gran Destino Tower, Grand Floridian and Yacht Club have been earmarked as the three hotels in the resort that will host the 22 NBA teams who will be playing the revamped regular-season format in Florida. The Athletic broke the news on Tuesday which stated the 22 NBA sides will be divided based on their current seeds (position) in each of the three hotels. The NBA Disney Hotels, i.e. Gran Destino, Grand Floridian and Yacht Club are three of the most lavish hotels out a possible 25 choices within the resort. Here are some inside details of the three deluxe NBA Disney Hotels.

-Grand Destino: Bucks, Lakers, Raptors, Clippers, Celtics, Nuggets, Jazz, Heat

-Grand Floridian: Thunder, 76ers, Rockets, Pacers, Mavericks, Nets, Grizzlies, Magic

NBA Disney Hotels: Gran Destino Tower

The top four teams in the Western and Eastern Conference will be heading to the Gran Destino Tower at Coronado Springs Resort. The 15-storey 545-room tower is the newest and reportedly the most lavish among the Disney Resorts at the moment. Opened in July 2019, the Gran Destino Tower is connected to the Coronado Springs hotel. It rises on the southeastern shores of Lago Dorado and offers 50 suites and various club-level services. Dining options at the stunning hotel include the Toledo, Tapas, Steak & Seafood and Dahlia Lounge - both located on the 16th floor of the tower. Three Bridges Bar & Grill is the resort's open-air waterfront offering for guests in need of a different vibe. It is also the closest from ESPN Wide World of Sports, where the NBA games are slated to be played.

Gran Destino Tower Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz, Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics and Miami Heat

NBA Disney Hotels: Grand Floridian

The No. 2 best place to stay in Disney World according to Travel US, the Grand Floridian reportedly has a legendary status among hotels in the resort. Giving an old school vibe as compared to the previous entry, it is located at Lake Buena Vista. The 867-room hotel has an in-built monorail station and is widely popular among tourists for its close proximity to Magic Kingdom. For dining options, the hotel has Citrico’s and Narcoossee’s and also a 10-course offering from Victoria & Albert’s Chef Tables Dinner.

Grand Floridian Oklahoma City Thunder, Philadelphia 76ers, Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers, Dallas Mavericks, Brooklyn Nets, Memphis Grizzlies and Orlando Magic

NBA Disney Hotels: The Yacht Club

Just outside Epcot at Lake Buena Vista, The Yacht Club is a 621-room traditional-style beach club hotel. Compared to the adjacent beach hotels, it is known for its elegance and premium offerings. It is also beside some of the prime tourist spots like the Fantasia mini-golf course and Epcot World Showcase. For dining options, the hotel has its own offering, The Yachtsman Steakhouse, along with Ale & Compass Restaurant. Cape May Cafe and Beaches and Cream Soda Shop are known for their delicacies.

The Yacht Club Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs, Phoenix Suns and Washington Wizards

NBA Disney hotels: Other amenities

Apart from the usual perks, the 22 NBA teams going to Orlando will reportedly enjoy some of the following perks at NBA's Orlando site:

