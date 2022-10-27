'How Is This Even Possible?' Anand Mahindra Taken Aback By Girl's 15-portrait Feat

In an achievement, one-of-its-kind, a girl drew portraits of 15 freedom fighters - all simultaneously at one go. Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra termed it a miracle and asked whether the achievement could be verified by somebody closer to her. After confirmation, he offered to provide all the possible support to the girl.

How is this even possible?? Clearly she’s a talented artist. But to paint 15 portraits at once is more than art—it’s a miracle! Anyone located near her who can confirm this feat? If valid, she must be encouraged & I’d be pleased to provide a scholarship & other forms of support. pic.twitter.com/5fha3TneJi — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 27, 2022

Mahindra was completely taken aback by the short video of the achievement, where the girl is seen drawing the portraits - 15 all together. In the video, the girl (Noorjahan artist), who hails from Budaun district, Uttar Pradesh, as mentioned in her Twitter handle, can be seen preparing a four-square wooden scaffolding with 15 pens tied to them to prepare as many portraits. She then holds the entire wooden structure by hand and starts drawing on the fifteen squares on a piece of paper, which is kept on a flat surface.

IMAGE: Twitter - @anandmahindra